Reddit user [duzitbetter] showed off their design for a 3D-printed programmable macro keyboard that offers a different take on what can be thought of as a sort of 3D-printed PCB. The design is called the Bloko 9 and uses the Raspberry Pi PICO and some Cherry MX-style switches, which are popular in DIY keyboards.
The enclosure and keycaps are all 3D printed, and what’s interesting is the way that the enclosure both holds the components in place as well as providing a kind of wire guide for all the electrical connections. The result is such that bare copper wire can be routed and soldered between leads in a layout that closely resembles the way a PCB would be routed. The pictures say it all, so take a look.
Bloko 9 is available as a paid model, and while going PCB-free thanks to 3D printing is a technique others have played with, it is very well demonstrated here and shows there is still plenty of room to innovate on the concept. DIY keyboard and macro pad design is also fertile ground for hackers; we have even seen that it’s possible to 3D print one right down to the switches themselves.
6 thoughts on “3D-Printed Macro Pad Ditches The PCB With Slick Wiring Guides”
Looking at the picture, there is a separate object that just olds the “slick wiring” which I would argue is really just a PCB made the hard way.
It’s 3d Printed, holds a Circuit, and is Board shaped so I think calling it a PCB fits in the “technically correct” category. Calling it the hard way is much more subjective though. Someone who has never etched a board before but has done lots of 3d printing could see this as an easy shortcut.
Thanks to the Raspberry Pi Pico we can republish all of the old PIC/Picaxe/Basic Stamp/Arduino projects! Everything old is new again!
> Everything old is new again!
:-D
Will Pi-Femto be an electromechanical experiments kit/set?
Will Pi day have surprises for us?
Or I can haz “Q 36 Immodium Space Modulator”?
Questions, questions, questions, ….
i’ve tried to do this in a different context and i was disappointed that pla melts if you have a soldering iron within a foot of it
did i mention? my hands shake
Try using some latching or sprung closed tweeser/pliers as heatsinks around the plastic, it will help with the conducted heat through the wire at least.
Though assuming badly shaking hands and the likely hood poking the hot end where it shouldn’t be means this method isn’t for you I’d suggest. As most of the higher temperature 3d printable materials are perhaps going to be enough to not melt on you, but I’d not recommend charring them, as they are usually less human friendly in composition.
I guess you could try the UV cured SLS printer resins, but I don’t have much knowledge of their thermal resistance, or if they are safe(ish) to breath any fumes from stray irons is lacking.
