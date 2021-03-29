Those of us who work on the road have a constant dread of being stuck somewhere without power, facing a race between a publication deadline and a fast-failing laptop battery. We’re extremely fortunate then to live in an age in which a cheap, lightweight, and efficient solid-state switch-mode inverter can give us mains power from a car cigarette lighter socket and save the day. Before these inverters came much heavier devices whose transistors switched at the 50Hz line speed, and before them came electromechanical devices such as the rotary converter or the vibrating reed inverter. It’s this last type that [Robert Murray-Smith] has taken a look at, making what he positions as the simplest inverter that it’s possible.
If you’ve ever played with relays, you’ll probably be aware that a relay can be wired as a buzzer, and it’s this property that a vibrating reed inverter harnesses. He takes an octal relay and wires it up with a small mains transformer for an immediate and very cheap inverter. It’s not perfect, as he points out the frequency isn’t right. The relay will eventually wear out unless the arcing problem is improved with the addition of a capacitor. But it does make a rough and ready inverter if you find yourself in a MacGyver-style tight spot with only your junk box for salvation.
If inverters pique your interest, it might benefit you to know how they work.
6 thoughts on “The Vibrating Reed Inverter: Possibly The Simplest Inverter You Can Make”
Having been in the phone business for most of my life I I frequently ran in to these in telephone exchanges and with electro mechanical PBXs. Their contacts were tungsten, and desigined for continuous duty.
Yes this takes me right back to interrupters that I used to make out of old relays, when I was a boy. Some of them have adjustable contacts so you can tune the amplitude. The back EMF from the relay coil could give your friends quite a jolt!
I still have some old telephone relays, hmmm.
I used to have an old car (1948 Austin 16) Which had a valve radio. There was an electromechanical vibrator circuit in a separate box that was used to boot up some valves to create a valve oscillator to drive the grid(?) voltage transformers of the other rest of the system.
The oscillator made too much RF noise to run continuously in this application, but it only took a few minutes to get things going.
Now, that’s ingenious! A vibrator to bootstrap a multivibrator.
I have an old military radio that has a vibrator in it (GRR-9) but the thought of using it to bootstrap a more reliable oscillator apparently never occurred to the designers.
Very clever engineering.
Well, now I want to know if I can get a relay-based switch running in a resonant zero-volt switch configuration, like a Class E amplifier. No arcing, higher efficiency than a simple snubber.
Something handy to know when building electronics from the ground up.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)