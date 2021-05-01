It’s easy to spot recent parents, they are the people who look as though they haven’t slept in months. Sometimes the little bundle of joy responsible isn’t even a babe in arms but a toddler; old enough to wake up and find their parents for some solace but not old enough to understand that not everyone is up for being woken at 3 am. [Eyal] approached this problem in some style, by modifying a rabbit night light to indicate the time by changing colour, reminding the youngster when it’s a bit early to be rousing the grown-ups.
The bunny in question is a plastic moulding, sold with a white LED providing illumination, This was removed, and replaced with a rather nice custom PCB sporting a ring of addressable LEDs surrounding a Wemos ESP8266 board. In the darkest hours of the night, it is lit as a soft red to indicate sleep time. When an appropriate wake-up point is reached it bursts into a vibrant light show of many colours. Thus the recalcitrant early-riser can be taught to give Mum & Dad a little rest through the medium of light and colour.
This isn’t the first kids night light we’ve seen, indeed some of them have been rather elegant.
One thought on “This Bunny Reminds Toddlers That It’s Night Time”
The ‘trick’ to making babies sleep is to take them outside for a short time in the early evening to see the sky, and sun setting. This helps with their circadian rythms and they sleep better. I serendipitously heard about this simple but interesting observation in time so I could try it myself and I can say, it worked for us very well, no technology required.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)