The toys of the past may have been cheesy, but you can’t deny the creativity needed to build something engaging without any electronics. One stalwart toy from this category is View-Master, the little stereoscopic slide viewer that brought the world to life in seven vibrant scenes. And digitizing these miniature works of art is the purpose of this neat View-Master reel scanner project.
If you haven’t had the pleasure of using a View-Master, the gist is that a flat disc cardboard disc ringed with 14 color transparencies was inserted into a plastic viewer. Binocular eyepieces showed scenes from opposing pairs of slides, which were illuminated by a frosted screen and room lighting. The scenes were photographed from slightly different angles, leading to a stereoscopic image that was actually pretty good quality.
In the video below, project creator [W. Jason Altice] describes View-Master as “the YouTube of the 1950s.” We partially agree; with only seven frames to tell a story, we’d say it’s more like TikTok than YouTube. Regardless, capturing these mini-movies requires quite a bit of complexity. All the parts for the reel carousel are 3D-printed, with a small stepper to advance the reel and an optical sensor to register its position. A ring of RGB LEDs beneath the reel illuminates the slides; being able to control the color of the light helps with color balancing for slides with faded colors. An 8-megapixel camera captures each slide, and some pretty slick software helps with organizing the image pairs, tweaking their alignment, capturing the captions from the disc, and stitching everything into a video.
There’s a whole YouTube channel devoted to View-Master captures, which are best viewed with a Google Cardboard or something similar. Even without the 3D effect, it’s still pretty cool to watch [Popeye] beat up a nuke again.
4 thoughts on “Scanner Captures View-Master Discs As Glorious 3D Videos”
So this means we’re like, what, 8 months away from a Two Minute Papers video showing how a researcher took 3D stills from this project and used some bleeding-edge machine learning algorithm to turn them into a fully interpolated 3D movie?
A good quality flatbed scanner meant for negatives should work quite well also. They have a backlight and can scan a whole glass full of negatives; often the software even has way to specify crop locations to get individual images out of it easily.
But that probably costs more than the parts for this project.
Maybe. I keep an old HP scanner around for stuff like that. Built like a tank.
A friend would record the sound from tv shows, including the episode of The Prisoner where Number Six escapes so most of the episode has no dialogue.
That was the best you could do before videorecorders got cheap enough.
I have “The Penguin Guide to Radio Astronomy”, a pocket sized paperback, from a time when printing them were so cheap that esoteric topics got covered.
It was a different world, not to be explained retroactively, but seen as the fkundation that came later.
Viewmasters weren’t just about 3D. The discs were something we could buy, a permanent record of that trip to Disneyland, or that tv show we liked.
If you didn’t watch a show or movie when it was on, you lost your chance. Maybe it would be repeated, maybe not. So novelizations, comic books, Viewmaster discs, fulfilled a desire that could otherwise only be fulfilled by what was in your memory.
