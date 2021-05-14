Owning a bike and commuting on it regularly is a great way to end up with your bike getting stolen, unfortunately. It can be a frustrating experience, and it can be particularly difficult to track a bike down once it’s vanished. [Johan] didn’t want to be caught out, however, and thus built a compact GPS tracker to give himself a fighting chance to hang on to his ride.
It’s built around the Arduino MKR GSM, a special Arduino built specifically for Internet of Things project. Sporting a cellular modem onboard, it can communicate with GSM and 3G networks out of the box. It’s paired with the MKR GPS shield to determine the bike’s location, and a ADXL345 3-axis accelerometer to detect movement. When unauthorised movement is detected, the tracker can send out text messages via cellular connection in order to help the owner track down the missing bike.
The tracker goes for a stealth installation, giving up the deterrent factor in order to lessen the chance of a thief damaging or disabling the hardware. It’s a project that should give [Johan] some peace of mind, though of course knowing where the bike is, and getting it back, are two different things entirely. We’ve seen creative techniques to build trackers for cats, too. It used to be the case that such “tracking devices” were the preserve of movies alone, but no longer. If you’ve got your own build, be sure to let us know on the tipline!
5 thoughts on “Keep An Eye On Your Bike With This DIY GPS Tracker”
DIY Airtags are more trendy these days.
Well, the diy version won’t helpfully inform the thief that they’re being tracked and give them the option of disabling it.
>The tracker goes for a stealth installation, giving up the deterrent factor in order to lessen the chance of a thief damaging or disabling the hardware.
That’s no solace. Bikes get stolen because of:
#1 drunk people and druggies twist the locks open using the kick-stand they just broke by stomping on it. The steal the bike to get from A to B and then ditch it. Your GPS won’t prevent this, and the last location update will be somewhere near a river or a pond. Your bike will be in the river or pond, or twisted and broken around a street light, thrown down an underpass… etc.
#2 criminals go around in a van picking up nice looking bikes. They use bolt cutters to sever the lock, pick it up in a matter of seconds, and stop somewhere on the way. If there’s any electronics on the bike that might be a GPS tracker, it will be broken and stripped off. They put a drill through the device, and your bike is now on its way to Latvia. They don’t care if you manage to track them some of the way, because they’ll be out of the country within 24 hours.
It would be more of a deterrent for #1 if there was a visible “GPS tracked” sticker on the bike, because at least some would believe they might get caught (they won’t, it’s too little too late). It won’t hold back the professional criminals because they know to look for the devices anyways.
The best anti-theft deterrent I’ve found has been a bike that is just ratty enough that #2 don’t bother stealing it, and never leaving it outside overnight in the city.
#1 is especially bothersome because they rarely think two seconds ahead anyways. They often just break the bike in the attempt to steal it, and then just leave it mangled up like that.
Latvia? But, I live in Vancouver!
