Hackaday Podcast 122: Faster Than Wind Travel, Sisyphish, ALU Desktop Calculator, And Mice In Space

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys marvel at the awesome hacks from the past week. We had way too much fun debating whether a wind-powered car can travel faster than the wind, and whether or not you can call that sailing. Low-temperature desoldering was demystified: it’s the bismuth! And we saw a camera gimbal solve the problem of hand tremor during soldering. Ford just wants to become your PowerWall. And the results are in from NASA’s mission to spin mice up in a centrifuge on the ISS.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download (around 55 MB)

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Episode 122 Show Notes:

What’s that Sound?

We had twenty correct answers, it was the sounds of Starcraft.

Congratulations to [Omer] who was chosen with the roll of a D20 from the correct responses and sent a Hackaday Podcast shirt.

Check out this strange D20 from Elliot’s wife’s dice bag.

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: