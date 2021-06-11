Hackaday Podcast 122: Faster Than Wind Travel, Sisyphish, ALU Desktop Calculator, And Mice In Space

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys marvel at the awesome hacks from the past week. We had way too much fun debating whether a wind-powered car can travel faster than the wind, and whether or not you can call that sailing. Low-temperature desoldering was demystified: it’s the bismuth! And we saw a camera gimbal solve the problem of hand tremor during soldering. Ford just wants to become your PowerWall. And the results are in from NASA’s mission to spin mice up in a centrifuge on the ISS.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (around 55 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 122 Show Notes:
What’s that Sound?
- We had twenty correct answers, it was the sounds of Starcraft.
- Congratulations to [Omer] who was chosen with the roll of a D20 from the correct responses and sent a Hackaday Podcast shirt.
- Check out this strange D20 from Elliot’s wife’s dice bag.
New This Week:
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Sailing Faster Than The Wind Itself
- Aquarium Plotter Shows Sisyphish’s Submerged Sand Stripes
- An ALU As A Desktop Calculator Has Stunning Style From Days Gone By
- Soldering Iron Plus Camera Gimbal Helps Cancel Out Hacker’s Hand Tremors
- Triangle Tiles Form Blinky Networks Using Clever Interconnects
- Make Your Desoldering Easier By Minding Your Own Bismuth
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks
- Mike’s Picks:
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)