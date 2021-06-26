Raspberry Pi Pico Oscilloscope

As you dive deeper into the world of electronics, a good oscilloscope quickly is an indispensable tool. However, for many use cases where you’re debugging low voltage, low speed circuits, that expensive oscilloscope is using only a fraction of its capabilities. As a minimalist alternative for these use cases [fhdm-dev] created Scoppy, a combination of firmware for the Raspberry Pi Pico and an Android app to create a functional oscilloscope.
As you would expect, the specifications are rather limited, capturing a maximum of 100 kpts at a speed of 500 kS/s shared between the two channels. Without some additional front end circuitry to protect the Pico, the input voltage is limited to 0-3.3 V. Neither the app nor the firmware is open source, and getting access to the second channel and removing ads requires a ~$3 in-app purchase. Even so, we can still think of plenty of practical uses for a ~$7 oscilloscope. If you do decide to add some front-end circuitry to change to voltage range, you can set them in the app, and switch between them by pulling certain GPIO pins high or low. The app has most of the basic oscilloscope features covered, continuous and single shot capture, adjustable trigger settings and a scalable waveform display.
Simple, cheap oscilloscopes like these have their place, but you start to understand why the “real” ones are so expensive when you see what goes into developing a high performance oscilloscope.
Seriously, it’s basically useless and not even OS (and worse, with ads)? Why are you even talking about this?
I suppose I could hack my way into this by disassembling the .uf2 binary blob, but without the source code I fail to see what this project brings to the party.
No sources. No way to learn. Why HaD published it?
Because it pushes the Raspberry PI?
Hmm… Interesting, and potentially useful to have in the toolbox for those unexpected hacking moments …
there are so many of these now. i periodically get tempted by them but the tiny bandwidth and voltage ranges always turn me off. i don’t think i could use it for a single project. i love using my scope because i can zoom in and measure a 2us rise time – i can use it to directly observe and confirm things that i’d only worked out through my (poor) understanding of analog circuits. i certainly don’t want to be playing games with voltage dividers just to measure a 10V signal. i’m really impressed with how awesome my siglent 1102 is, especially for its price…but i can’t find much use for a scope much lower than that. i had a cheaper handheld scope before it, and i don’t think i got valuable information out of it even once, and it was miles ahead of this device.
i feel like this is comparable to the digitally-controlled analog interconnect breadboard from a couple days ago. if you put the test equipment first, you can devise a project to take advantage of it. but if you put the project first, it’s gonna be hard to get either of these tools to do anything useful for you.
“Neither the app or the firmware is open-source”. I stopped reading there. Why this commercial projectsurfing on the “last Raspberry Pi chip” has a gthub repository at all ?
This looks fairly nice, but with its limitations and the low price of very competent ‘scopes these days, both standalone and USB based, one would outgrow this very rapidly. The 3.3 V input range would be the most limiting factor.
