We’ve all found ourselves swimming amongst too many similar-looking USB cables over the years. Some have all the conductors and functionality, some are weird power-only oddballs, and some charge our phones quickly while others don’t. It’s a huge headache and one that [TechKiwiGadgets] hopes to solve with the Arduino Cable Tracer.
The tracer works with USB-A, Mini-USB, Micro-USB, and USB-C cables to determine whether connections are broken or not and also to identify wiring configurations. It’s built around the Arduino Mega 2560, which is ideal for providing a huge amount of GPIO pins that are perfect for such a purpose. Probing results are displayed upon the 2.8″ TFT LCD display that makes it easy to figure out which cables do what.
It’s a tidy build, and one that we could imagine would be very useful for getting a quick go/no-go status on any cables dug out of a junk box somewhere. Just remember to WIDLARIZE any bad cables you find so they never trouble you again. Video after the break.
One thought on “Arduino Cable Tracer Helps Diagnose Broken USB Cables”
No Micro USB-A port?
My dad just bought a new ebike which was advertized as being able to charge phones. On checking the day before leaving on a multi-day trip, he found out the port was Micro USB A. Whenever you search for that the first links immediately say “Ebike phone charge cable”, but ordering online took tpo long. Yet several consumer electronics stores said USB Micro A doesn’t exist.
Turns out that the “not included” cable was included anyway.
