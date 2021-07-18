There are several important decisions you make in your life: Coke or Pepsi; vi or emacs; PC or Mac. But, lately, you need to pick a battery ecosystem for your tools. DeWalt? Black & Decker? Or just cheapies from Harbor Freight? But what happens when your vendor of choice changes their batteries? That’s the situation [jleslie48] found when a DeWalt 14.4V battery died. All the new tools require 18V batteries, so buying an old battery for one tool didn’t make sense. Time to literally hack the old tool to accept the new battery.
Presumably, nothing in the drill will mind the higher voltage. It is all a matter of mechanics and nothing a Dremel tool won’t fix. Since the tool was old and the 18V batteries relatively new, [jleslie48] decided to limit modifications to the tool only leaving the batteries intact for use with the newer tools.
The only problem once you remove the pins and clips that interfere with the battery fit, it won’t actually stay on the drill. We might have turned to duct tape or zip ties, but bungee cord works, too, as you can see in the finished product.
Honestly, though, the bungee is good because you can stretch it to remove the battery for charging. We might have just cannibalized the drill for its motor, but next time you have a tool with no battery, it might be worth looking to see if you could modify the tool.
Bungees are great for robots, too. Or, you can lay siege on your neighbors.
5 thoughts on “DeWalt Literal Hack Upgrades Battery”
Works, doesn’t look hugely impractical. Seems like a win to me. Ugly but functional, and in the world of tools pretty really shouldn’t matter at all..
I’ll probably be doing something similar soon myself – just got given a fascinating and seemingly rather good old B&D multi tool with jigsaw, orbial sander and drill heads that just click on. And so far its been great, being as far as I can tell never used at all, but the battery is a 12v nicad so I expect it won’t live that long – so when it does die a quick bit of 3d printing and case modding to change its battery mount to match the Ryobi batteries I have is I think in order. Assuming the tool holds up as well as it seems like it will, actually wondering about getting another one second hand anyway as they seem pretty cheap. Don’t actually go in for battery powered tools much though – when working outside airline tools are wonderful, as they really don’t care about getting wet, and actually get colder and more comfortable to hold as you work…
I have been in the same place too many times. I stand there and contemplate the perfectly fine hand tool and the battery that no longer holds a charge and it makes me angry. Instead of getting angry, you actually did something about it.
Kudos!
The Post Apocalyptic Inventor has just made a video doing something similar. He used Makita battery form factor and does an altogether more professional job than this. He used it to standardise all his scrapyard find power tools, and also used 6 x 14.4V packs to power a 110V angle grinder.
https://youtu.be/MrZRxjWY_ms
You went from one obsolete battery to another obsolete battery. You should have upgraded to the li-oin packs. They sell a cheap wire breakout adapter for the DeWalt packs. You can glue/screw it to the base of your drill, and boom, your drill now takes the new dewalt li-ion batteries.
Having looked at handheld house vacuum cleaners lately, there is an insane price premium for Li-ion powered models that last at most 50 or so minutes. Lightweight models that work on mains power are quite hard to find, because cordless is apparently the new hotness.
Not being keen on having to manage charging of a mobile battery powered appliance in an off grid solar set up, I have settled on a 6A SMPS that can deliver between (adjustable) 19V and 24V from mains power, and will run a DC cable from this to a cheap ryobi appliance to milwaukee battery adaptor shim, to avoid having to patch directly into the vacuum’s internal wiring.
No need to charge yet another appliance, and best of all, it results in a very lightweight handheld vacuum.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)