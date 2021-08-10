Have you ever been looking for a screwdriver, USB stick, or your keys, only to find them right where you left them in plain sight? We have. As many prolific geocachers know, hiding things out in the open is a great way to make sure that people overlook them.
[Jacob Strieb] has been researching various ways to password protect and hide browser bookmarks in plain sight. He calls his latest technique “Bookmark Knocking” and he’s made a demonstration available on his Github account.
Why hide bookmarks to begin with? A browser’s bookmark collection can give away the habits, interests, and needs of the person who put them there. Bookmarks to gifts, domestic abuse support websites, and other private destinations might be best kept away from prying eyes.
Inspired by port knocking — opening connections to specific network ports in sequence to gain access through a firewall — bookmark knocking requires clicking bookmarks in a specific order to open a link. When the bookmarks are accessed in the proper order, the third bookmark reveals a hidden site. It’s not only a novel approach to hiding things in plain sight, it’s very cool to use!
We especially appreciate [Jacob]’s motivation: Helping those who are vulnerable to protect themselves in any way possible. It’s a solid reminder that technology can be elevated to a higher stature when put to a noble use. Be sure to check out the demonstration so you can try it for yourself!
If camouflaging data flips your bits, you may want to look at a neat way to embed data right into bash scripts, or conceal a WiFi enabled microcontroller in a USB cable. Do you have your own favorite “hidden in plain sight” hack? Be sure to let us know through the Tip Line.
3 thoughts on “Hiding Links In Plain Sight With Bookmark Knocking”
It’s pretty obvious for a keen observer of the bookmarks that something fishy is happening, with the bookmarks containing 5k of javascript code instead of a simple URL.
I saw this on reddit some time ago, and even if I know that “saw lots negative comments on Reddit” is expected, those negative comments were warranted. The intended use case of this is not practical at all. Saving sensitive, life threatening information like this is not going to work. Security must be easy, practical, and not something that blows in your face if you forget one step, or locks you out forever. And on abuse cases, it have to come with “plausible deniability” by default, and this solution have above average complexity and no plausible explanation beyond “I’m hiding things.”
There are lots of ways to securely bookmark something and it does not need to be that convoluted. Create an account on Google, entirely disconnected from your identity, put everything on Google Keep. Only log into this account using a private window. It won’t left many traces, and accessing Google services isn’t suspicious at all.
“I saw you using Gmail yesterday” is not something that demands explanation. But an abuser that sees a ginormous bookmark will surely demand to know why this specific Wikipedia bookmark is so large.
But the same dev have something way more interesting: URL Pages (https://jstrieb.github.io/urlpages/). They allow you to create an entire HTML page (CSS and Javascript included) and save it on the URL. I already have a script that opens my browser on scheduled meetings, so I use URL Pages to send notes to myself in the future using my script.
That is more useful and usable.
