A Digital White Cane For The Visually Impaired

The white cane (and its many variants) is an everyday carry for many visually impaired people. This low-tech tool allows those afflicted by visual impairment to safely navigate the world around them, and has been ubiquitous in many parts of the world for decades. [Madaeon] has been hard at work going one step further in prototyping an open-source assistive wearable that could help in situations where a cane is not practical, or useful.
The T.O.F Wristband V2 alerts its wearer to nearby obstacles through vibrations, and is able to detect objects up to four meters away. As the wearer veers closer and closer to an obstacle, the vibration increases in frequency. A time-of-flight distance sensor is controlled by a Feather, and the whole system is powered by a small lithium-polymer battery. The prototype consists of just four components plus a 3D printed case and bracelet, which inevitably keeps down costs and complexity.
Version two of this project picks up where version one left off. In that project, [Madaeon] mentioned the possibility of squeezing this project down to the size of a ring. Perhaps with better battery technology, a ring-sized sensor might just be possible one day.
This isn’t the first wearable that has set out to assist the visually impaired. Back in 2019 we covered a laser-augmented glove that attempts something very similar.
By some estimates, nearly one billion people worldwide have some degree of visual impairment. Assistive devices like the T.O.F Wristband V2, and others like it, offer these people the potential for greater independence and an improved standard of living.
This is not a substitute for a cane. Aside from the possible detection of objects at head height this lacks many of the features of a cane. A cane identifies the user as visually impaired by its distinctive appearance. A cane is as much a sonic device as tactile. The tapping sound helps the user identify the surface, grass, asphalt, gravel, concrete. Skilled users interpret the echo as well. You can interpret the texture of the surface. The cost is minimal. There are no batteries to charge. A cane is a very difficult item to improve upon. Many have tried. In addition to a cane this could possibly be of use.
I am visually impaired. I have a cane (I don’t use it yet), I know how to use it. And I laugh at every attempt to “improve” it. How this device would help someone blind avoid falling down the stairs or keep him/her from tripping on something, like a single step, or any of temporary obstacles? I was once tripped by extension cord stretched across a sidewalk by some idiot. White cane works in any of these scenarios flawlessly…
I’d love to see a project that uses augmented reality to help someone like me – a person who can see but sometimes has problem seeing things in certain light conditions. For example I know all signposts on the sidewalks I frequently use because I banged into them on various occasions. In certain conditions silver painted post just disappears in the background of gray concrete sidewalk. For these situations I envision a mode that would add contrasting wireframes to all edges and obstacles. And when it gets dark, a night-vision function would be great for me…
I was thinking the same thing. This is a great project and an interesting start, but to really do this right you’d need the situational awareness of a Tesla coupled with a method of getting all that information back to the wearer in a meaningful way, in a package that weighed nothing, ran for at least a full day and was mostly unobtrusive.
Tall order indeed.
my mind immediately went to the same criticisms as other commenters, but i think a lot depends on the implementation. on how processed the signal is. i’m struggling to find the right analogy…
i’ve got an audio program i made for tuning pianos, it has a bunch of limitations but it’s designed as an augmentation to the ear. it filters the signal a little bit (band-pass filter) and then basically raster scans the signal with the horizontal retrace tied to the target frequency…so it’s messy, and it has a bunch of useless information. background noises and harmonics show up, and it shows you the phase even when you don’t care about it. and it doesn’t tell you what every other tuner program does…my app doesn’t tell you what note it hears, it doesn’t tell you sharp or flat, or by how much. it just renders the sound in a way where you get a bunch of extraneous information, from which an astute observer can discern what they need.
so mine really augments your ear, and leaves all the interpretation to you. but the traditional ones attempt to solve the whole puzzle within the computer, and just tell you the interpretted useful data.
i really don’t know how this device works but i can imagine a similar device that doesn’t hardly process the data, that exposes you to a noisy and immediate rendering of its sensor values, and leaves interpretation up to the user. maybe even an entirely analog system, akin to the classic metal detector. i think that would have a lot of potential, in that users would learn intuitively and could discern complicated information that isn’t immediately obvious in the output. if it tries to process the sensor data until it knows the distance and type of the next obstacle, i think it’d be useless. but if it gives you a sound that is idiosyncratically related to the distance, texture, and alignment…i have a lot of faith in a user’s ability to tease out the details, at least once you work out the kinks.
