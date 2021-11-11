Finding high voltage capacitors can be tricky. Sure, you can buy these capacitors, but they are often expensive and hard to find exactly what you want. [RachelAnne] needed some low-value variable capacitors that would work at 100 kV. So she made some.
Instead of fabricating the plates directly, these capacitors use laminations from a scrap power transformer. These usually have two types of plates, one of which looks like a letter “E” and the other just like a straight bar. For dielectric, the capacitors use common transparency film.
As you might expect, she had to strip off the insulating varnish where the contact was to be made with the plates. The moving mechanism uses a toy car tire as a handle to make sure it is insulated. The screw moves one set of plates in and out while the other side remains fixed.
For more capacity, it would help to use a thinner dielectric. The transparency film is about 100 microns thick and there are several sheets in between each plate. According to the post, there are 400 microns of dielectric and 600 microns air gap, so that’s a millimeter gap between each plate. Of course, the voltage capacity depends on the gap and the dielectric constant, so too thin and you might need a better dielectric to handle the high voltage.
We’ve certainly seen homemade high voltage caps before. You can also make your own supercapacitors, but they probably aren’t going to take 100 kV.
7 thoughts on “Build Your Own HV Capacitors”
Back in early 2000’s in Poland we made HV capacitors by taking two rolls of garden foil (the kind that is used for simple greenhouses) and roll of aluminum foil. One unwinds the garden foil roll, covers it with aluminum foil leaving 5cm margins on the sides and ends, adds some wires on one side as output. Then next roll of garden foil is unrolled over it, and another aluminum foil plate on top of that with wires going out on the other side. Then the entire thing is rolled and tied with some zip ties. And pushed into PVC pipe…These were good for 10-30kV, more with thicker foil, and had capacitance of 10-50nF, depending on size…
This is a great project! Thanks for sharing.
I’ve made high voltage fixed caps in the past with window pane glass and aluminum foil but I have not had a need for a HV variable cap – yet. I’ve used a variable inductor instead of a variable HV capacitor in the past. But now that you’ve shown me the way I might try a variable cap next time.
Charge the cap at maximum capacitance. Turn the knob to minimum capacitance.
E = 1/2 C * V^2 (from the charge) is preserved, as you reduce the capacitance, the voltage goes up…
And you just made a mechanical voltage doubler.
Is this a real thing?
I’ve been making some HV caps as well.
Gorilla glass is pretty thin, and has a very high breakdown voltage. You can get sheets as screen protectors on eBay.
Mica has just about the highest breakdown voltage, and you can get sheets of this on eBay as well (it’s used inside microwave ovens).
One guy here published tutorial about creating
English translation via Google here:
https://danyk-cz.translate.goog/tckond.html?_x_tr_sch=http&_x_tr_sl=cs&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=cs&_x_tr_pto=nui
he used linoleum (floor covering, could be the PVC version) and aluminum foil used for food packing. I also remember he had even a bigger one in a plastic bucket…
