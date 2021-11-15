GPS and similar satellite navigation systems changed everything. The modern generation is far less likely to have had to fold a service station map or ask someone for directions on the side of the road. But GPS isn’t perfect. You need to see the sky, for one thing. For another, an adversary could jam or take down your satellites. Even a natural disaster could temporarily or permanently knock out your access to the satellites.
The people at Sandia National Labs worry about things like that and they want to replace GPS with quantum accelerometers and gyroscopes. The problem: those things take expensive and bulky vacuum systems and lasers. Sandia, however, has had a sealed device about the size of an avocado that weighs about a pound that could possibly do the job. Their goal is to see it work without maintenance for four more years.
This is no ordinary vacuum tube, though. It is made of titanium and sapphire. By itself, the device doesn’t do much of anything, but it shows that rubidium can be contained in a sealed chamber with no additional pumping. These quantum sensors aren’t anything new, but a tiny self-contained cold-atom sensor can pave the way for putting these sensors in vehicles like ships, aircraft, and ground vehicles. Submarines, which don’t usually have a clear shot at the sky without floating an antenna, are also candidates for the new technology.
A navigation system based on this technology uses a laser to cool the subject atoms and then measures their movements. This allows very precise determination of acceleration and rotation which allows for a more precise inertial navigation system.
If you need a refresher on how GPS works, we can explain it. If you think the idea of a module containing rubidium is far-fetched, don’t forget you can already get them for precision clock work.
11 thoughts on “Vacuum “Tube” Might Replace GPS One Day”
Could it work for spelunking?
Inertial nav can be used for anything that requires a location fix. It’s only issue is that successive movements introduce a rounding error that compounds so periodic position updates are required . Basically it knows where it was and where it went to for how long and which way.
Just don’t bump it too hard (non-linear/saturation), or move it too slowly (sensitivity limits).
Low drift is just one point on the list of desirable features.
Caving for 4 years? No vitamin D for you…
Have a feeling the associated kit might be a little on the heavy side and perhaps a bit bulky after all the water and shock proofing. But yes, stable inertial reference points would be great for mapping what lurks beneath.
The point is to have the device work at all for at least five years. It would be annoying to find that the vacuum has leaked while sitting in storage – which it will at some point.
Seems like a whole lot of words to avoid the term IMU. (inertial measurement unit)
Or “dead reckoning”, for that matter. Dead reckoning has a bad rep, and for good reason – it doesn’t replace GPS. It’s mostly only useful as a compliment to other forms of navigation, so you can estimate your position until you can get a proper fix again. Even the most accurate systems will accumulate error over time.
In the words of that one air force training video – the missile knows where it is because it knows where it isn’t. An IMU thinks it knows where it is because it knows where it was, but it really doesn’t know where it is because it isn’t where it thinks it is.
My wife often has a go at “dead reckoning”. Not mocking women in general or anything. Just this particular one. I wait till she’s finished, then the daughter and I have a secrete bet that it’s the other way. So far we’re winning.
On the bright side, it helps get a few extra steps in while out for a walk.
Most transport aircraft use the INS as the primary location fix, and the GPS as the secondary.
Depending on energy requirements, this may or may not work in portable applications.
This doesn’t really replace GPS, necause there is a fundamental limit to the performance of any IMU that is independent of the measurement noise and accuracy of the IMU itself. And that is the accuracy with which the local gravitational field vector is known. Because any IMU has to subtract the gravity vector before it can integrate acceleration to obtain position, any uncertainty in local gravity still quickly causes even the best quantum IMU to drift away.
But on the bright side now we can measure gravity more accurately and over time we can plot the movement of earth geology. e.g. magma,plates,etc.
