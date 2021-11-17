It’s a truth universally acknowledged that sometimes a little music can add much to a nice afternoon picnic. It’s also well-known that meat cooked over hot coals should be turned regularly to allow for even cooking. This barbecue grille project from [Handy Geng] delivers on both counts.
The project uses a full 88 motors, activated by pressing keys on an electronic piano. The technique used is simple; rather than interface with the keyboard electronically or over MIDI, instead, a microswitch is installed under each individual key.
Thus, when the piano keys are pressed, the corresponding motors are switched on. Each motor turns a skewer loaded with meat, sitting above a box of hot coals. Thus, playing the piano turns the meat, allowing it to be cooked on all sides without burning.
As a further bonus, the entire piano barbecue grille is also motorized, allowing [Handy Geng] to do laps around his workshop while playing the piano and cooking up lunch. It’s a great way to cook up some grilled kebabs while simultaneously entertaining one’s guests.
We’ve seen some other fun grill hacks too – even robotic ones! Video after the break.
[Thanks to moonhouse for the tip!]
One thought on “Finally, A Piano BBQ Grill That You Can Drive Around The Workshop”
How do deal with such sublime work! How to relate to such a high form of information, technology, art. My life seems to have lost all meaning, or is it confirmation? Small existential crisis here.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)