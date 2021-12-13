We’ve only started to tap into the potential of the brand new Pi Zero 2. Having finally received his board, [Brian Dorey] shows us how to boost your Pi’s WiFi, the hacker way. Inline with the onboard WiFi antenna can be found a u.FL footprint, and you just know that someone had to add an external antenna. This is where [Brian] comes in, with a photo-rich writeup and video tutorial, embedded below, that will have you modify your own Zero in no time. His measurements show seeing fourteen networks available in a spot where he’d only see four before, and the RSSI levels reported have improved by 5 dB -10 dB, big when it comes to getting a further or more stable connection.
With old laptops being a decent source of WiFi antennas, you only need to procure a u.FL connector and practice soldering a bit before you take this on! The hardest part of such a project tends to be not accidentally putting any solder on the u.FL connector’s metal can – and [Brian] mostly succeeds in that! He shows how to disconnect the external antenna to avoid signal reflections and the like, and, of course, you will be expected to never power your Pi Zero on without an attached antenna afterwards, lest you have your transmitter become fatally confused by the mismatch of hardware-defined impedance expectations. A Pi Zero isn’t the only place where you’ll encounter footprints for connectors you can add, and arguably, that’s your duty as a hacker – modifying the things you work with in a way that adds functionality. Don’t forget to share how you did it!
This trick should be pretty helpful if you’re ever to put your new Pi Zero in a full-metal enclosure. Curious about the Raspberry Pi antenna’s inner workings? We’ve covered them before! If you’d like to see some previous Raspberry Pi mods, here’s one for the Pi 3, and here’s one for the original Zero W – from [Brian], too!
4 thoughts on “New Pi Zero Gains Unapproved Antennas Yet Again”
The article shows it with a short u.FL to SMA cable and an SMA antenna. That antenna was probably harvested from an old desktop wireless router, not a laptop; many of them have antennas that can be unscrewed from the SMA connector on the router and reused. That type of antenna has gain expressed in positive rather than negative (loss) numbers.
Partly that comes from the antenna being large enough to not have impedance matching losses, which is always a net win. But remember that gain isn’t magic and more isn’t always better. The larger antenna has a doughnut-shaped signal pattern, with the nulls (directions where the least signal goes) pointing off the ends of the antenna (typically straight up and down). If the directions where the nulls point are areas you want to cover, the gain antenna will be worse then the basically non-directional one on the circuit board.
“the gain antenna will be worse then the basically non-directional one on the circuit board.”
What in the world makes you think that antenna’s non-directional?? Of course it’s directional – just look at it. There are nulls in the Pi Zero 2’s antenna, too ( https://www.embeddedcomputing.com/technology/analog-and-power/power-semiconductors-wireless-charging/a-lesson-in-wireless-engineering-from-the-raspberry-pi ). Basically anything coming from the far side (opposite the antenna) is down 5 to 10 dB, and there are 20 dB nulls there, too.
But for indoor use, this is completely pointless, because if the line-of-sight’s in a null, there will be plenty of reflections that aren’t.
Watching the video, it seems a little haphazard to cut the trace – especially when there’s a resistor not far along. I wouldn’t be surprised if you could just move it.
> If the directions where the nulls point are areas you want to cover, the gain antenna will be worse then the basically non-directional one on the circuit board.
There’s no such thing as a non-directional antenna (damn hairy ball theorem!). The PCB antenna has nulls too; it’s just a lot less obvious where they are unless you have a radiation pattern to look at.
