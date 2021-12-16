Working on a breadboard, one can get used to the benefits of being able to readily plug and unplug jumper wires to reconfigure a project. One could only dream of doing so with PCBs, right? Wrong! [Stewart Russell] recently shared a tip on Twitter on how to do just that, with the help of a little fishing wire.
The trick is simple: on any old development board that uses 0.1″ pitch headers, simply weave some fishing line through the plated through-holes in the PCB. Then, regular jumper wires can be inserted just like on a breadboard. The fishing wire has just enough give to allow the jumper wires to be jammed in, holding them steady and in good contact, while still allowing them to be easily removed.
[Hackspace Magazine] has raved about the trick, noting great success using 0.38 mm fishing line. Alternative methods involve using toothpicks, though we suspect solution is likely messier and less reliable.
If you’ve got your own tricks for prototyping quickly using development and breakout boards, be sure to share them below in the comments. Alternatively, send your best stuff to us on the tipsline!
22 thoughts on “Using Fishing Wire To Hold In Pin Headers Is A Nifty Trick”
It’s a hack!
Isn’t wire metal and would short-circuit?
Plastic fishing line.
My point exactly: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fishing_line
third definition of wire
“3 : something (such as a thin plant stem) that is wirelike”
Stop trying to be pedantic.
Dictionaries don’t dictate what the meanings of words are, they just report how they are used by people. When people take a well-defined existing word, and misuse it enough, that misuse becomes enshrined in dictionaries and thus legitimized. This doesn’t make it right.
The fact that this was the THIRD definition in the particular dictionary you chose means that it is a less popular use than definitions 1 and 2. Probably for a good reason.
Particularly in environments where “wire” is something used to make electrical connections, such as articles written for people who make and use electric things, it is probably best to avoid using ‘wire’ when you are referring to an insulator.
And by the way, if you google “insulating wire”, you get nothing but metallic wire with insulation. You don’t see any examples of wire that is itself insulating. This is a fair indicator of the CURRENT use of the word.
In light of all of this, it would be pedantic to insist that since it is in The Dictionary, it is a proper use of the word.
It’s more pedantic for you to insist that you are the arbiter of who can use what words in what contexts. I didn’t get confused in the slightest upon reading “fishing wire”. I knew exactly what was being talked about. Just because you were apparently confused enough to rant for five paragraphs doesn’t mean everyone else was.
annnd we have a winner! :)
Really? Languages change over time, that is part of why language works in the first place. It adapts as does society to modern problems. Refusing to accept change is just needlessly frusterating for everyone. Especially in cases where the point is clear and a reader picks it appart anyways.
Well, I’ve never heard the term “fishing wire”. Admittedly, that does not mean much, though I do know of steel wire leaders for fish that would bite through braided or mono lines.
However, the source(s) also uses the term “line”. The article alternates between wire and line. Pick a word and stick to it.
One of the most popular brands of fishing line is “Firewire” although I myself don’t use “fishing-wire” when I talk about fishing. Even when speaking of the steel type of fishing line most would say “steel-leader”.
Edit: Spiderwire** lol I got it mixed up with fireline brand.
Tips like these are best.
Nifty. Never thought of that. File that away. My solution was always solder a header on the board…..
Outstanding
Nice! I like a good connector hack, such as my
https://hackaday.io/project/179767-cheap-4mm-banana-connectors
Nice hack!
You’ve got to pull your camera back a bit. It’s all blurry because the minimum focal distance is a little further out. That’s why the room is in focus and the connectors are not.
Reminds me of twisting little bits of stripped 30ga keynar through the contact through-holes of 72-pin SIMMs to get them working in my old laserjet (simms too new, printer didn’t know what to do with faster ram).
Kynar. that should read Kynar.
This is a nice hack, and I’ll remember it. But I also like the toothpick idea. You just slip the wire into the hole, and use the toothpick (preferably the cheap, flat-sided type) as a peg to hold it in place. Easier to remove and quicker to use when you’re just making a temporary connection. Not sure how it’s “messier” or “less reliable”. In the tweet that shows a picture of this method, it uses a round toothpick that is too large for the hole and probably not going to work well. Also, since the toothpick is tapered, it can peg a variety of wire sizes. Two different techniques, each with its best uses.
I’m pretty sure having 20 toothpicks poking out of your board is messier than just using a breadboard or some fishing line. They accidentally fall out with the wire, break off into the vias, etc.
