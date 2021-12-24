Hackaday Podcast Super-Short Holiday Edition

It’s a holiday weekend, and the Podcast is taking a break until 2022. But that can’t stop Hackaday’s Elliot Williams from giving out a t-shirt to the winner of last week’s What’s That Sound.
It’s the shortest Podcast ever!
Direct download (5 MB)
