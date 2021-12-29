Environmental Engineering [Prof Jaeweon Cho] at South Korea’s Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology specializes in water and waste management. He has developed an energy-generating toilet called BeeVi (pronounced beevee) that recycles your waste in three ways. Liquid waste is processed in a microbial reaction tank to make a liquid fertilizer. Solid waste is pumped into an anaerobic digestion tank, which results in methane gas used to power a silicone oxide fuel cell to make electricity. The remaining solids are composted to make fertilizer. The daily waste from one person is about 500 g, which can generate about 50 L of methane.
The BeeVi toilets, located on the UNIST campus, pay students in a digital currently called Ggools, or Honey Money in English. Each deposit earns 10 Ggools, which can be used to purchase coffee, instant noodles, and other items (one Ggool is equivalent to about $3.00 value). The output from this pilot project is used to partially power the building on campus, and to fertilize gardens on the grounds. If you want to learn more, here is a video lecture by [Prof Cho] (in English).
Waste management is an area of research around the world. The Gates Foundation has been funding research into this field for ten years, and has held a number of expos over the years highlighting innovative solutions, most recently being the 2018 Reinvent the Toilet Expo in Beijing. We wrote a piece about the future of toilets last year as well.
8 thoughts on “Modern Toilet Generates Energy”
Sadly, this is old news. Los Angeles County has been using sewer solids to create methane, and burning it in turbines to offset the sewer plant operating costs. If ever toilet in LA used this tech, the county would sue the pants off the public.
Even the landfill gas is used to create power. I worked on these systems starting around 1984. All ladfills, and the main sewer plant all are up and running still.
“All ladfills, and the main sewer plant all are up and running still.”
They could make more money if they used for running stills!
B^)
I’ll add this.
The methane needed to be “Captured” and dealt with, so the landfills are placed under a vacuum, and the gas used to power the generators.
The sewage plant captures the gas from the digesters, burns it to create energy.
The remaining dried soilds are sold to Kellogg and the sell it to gardeners. One bag a a time.
No wonder their cereals taste so bad! B^P
Well, you know that 96% of humans don´t have YOUR problems.
Being paid $30 to take a dump!
Where do I sign up?
Seriously, in my woodshop I keep a small jug to collect urine.
The aerobic bacteria that breaks down the cellulose in my compost heap, uses the urea supplied by the urine.
We skipped the whole technology part and built a vegetable garden right on top of the septic field. Worked great for years – great crops. Until one year someone had the bright idea to run a disc harrow over it. We ended up relocating the whole field.
Nice use of the “poop emoji” in the diagram.
