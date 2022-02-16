[Tim] recently found himself tinkering with a cheap string of LEDs. Far from an advanced, IC-controlled addressable set, these were merely a string with LEDs of four colors that could be switched on and off. However, digging in to the LEDs themselves turned up a curious find.
The LEDs were set up in a parallel/anti-parallel fashion. The two power lines ran the length of the string, with all the LEDs installed across them. If polarity was applied in one direction, the red and yellow LEDs would light up, in the other, the blue and green LEDs would light together.
This raised a question for [Tim], as typically, different LEDs light up at different forward voltages and this can cause issues when running different color LEDs in parallel together. What he instead found was that all the LEDs were actually blue LEDs in their fundamental construction. However, the red, yellow, and green LEDs had all been given a phosphor coating. In these devices, when the blue LED underneath lit up, the phosphor converted the light into the desired color. [Tim] was able to confirm this behaviour by illuminating the phosphor manually using an external UV-A LED.
It’s an interesting choice, but it’s certainly one way of making a multicolored string of LEDs. If you wanna get fancier though, consider studying this tutorial on working with addressable LED strings!
[Thanks to J Peterson for the tip!]
5 thoughts on “Weird Phosphor Conversion LEDs Found In Cheap LED String”
Neat!
A Blue-Pump LED for red, yellow & green, like Blue-Pump white LEDs.
I would be interesting to see if the current is the same for each color:
– are the under laying Blue-Pumps the same for each color and/or
– are they driven the same for each color?
And what are the generated lumens for each color.
I expect the blue-pump approach is to deliberately avoid dealing with differences in driving. Per the post, they’re all just connected across the 2 wires. It’s cheap. It’s easy to assemble.
The blue LED with phosphor coating concept isn’t new. That’s how the “filament LED” bulbs (the ones that try to look like the older incandescent bulbs) have been made for years. They are simply a string of LED chips mounted on a thin glass strip and coated with one variety of phosphor or other. Phosphor provides a wide range of color options.
If they did this with OLED screens the colors would all fade at the same rate.
Even better, the fastest rate. Double plus good planned obsolescence.
Most of the cheap LEDs from China start with UV and unfortunately a lot of the UV gets out directly where it can’t be good for your eyes.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)