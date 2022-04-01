Can you believe that Facebook turns 18 this year? One of the troubled teenager’s biggest problems is that not only are the young people still leaving in droves, many of the remaining denizens are 50 or over and susceptible to the various predators and sources of misinformation that plague the site.
Well, AARP wants to change the landscape of social media for those who are approaching or already living out their twilight years. Basically, they want to lure them away from Facebook. The organization spent untold amounts of money creating Senior Planet Community, which is kind of like a baby version of reddit in that the site is broken into interest categories such as photography, gardening, pets, and fitness enthusiasts.
The site was developed by Older Adults Technology Service (OATS), who are an AARP affiliate. OATS were leading computer classes for seniors and moved online during the pandemic, and the idea grew from there.
The main difference is that Senior Planet Community is absolutely free (for now, at least), including a complete lack of advertisements. If Grandma’s gonna unwittingly spend hundreds on micro-transactions, it won’t be taking place here, and not just because there’s no mobile app or games just yet. As far as moderation, there’s a long list of house rules that involve courtesy and encourage the citing of sources. Posts can be reported should they violate the rules.
We’ll see how it goes. There are plenty of bad actors that could pretend to be age 50+, or don’t even have to lie about it. We also wonder how long they’ll be able to go without advertisers.
We’re all getting older, including Zuckerberg. Don’t believe it? Here’s video proof.
Main and thumbnail images via Unsplash.
4 thoughts on “AARP Swipes Right On Senior Social Network”
I left Farcebook 5 years ago.
It’s a disease. People are more concerned with with other people think instead ow what they know. Once they have your info, it lives forever.
Didn’t have things like it in the 70’s so I know I can live without it.
The last 5 years is proof.
So younger people are not “susceptible to the various predators and sources of misinformation”? I think that’s too simple a stereotype.
Many of the “computer kids” of the first generation are well over 50 today. Time flies, but unfortunately the stereotypes stay.
I am often alarmed by the naivety and lack of IT skills of *younger* people. Posting selfies or playing shooting games doesn’t necessarily make someone an IT pro.
I too am amazed at the naivety and lack of concern for privacy with young people who I’d think would know better. I see that with my own family and others. Young people don’t have a corner on that market though. I know plenty of older folks that are just as ‘unconcerned’. I am not on facebook or twitter, or any of the other ‘social networks’ and never will be. Closest I got was with LinkedIn when I was looking for a job a few years back. When you call them on it, you get a shrug and a response like ‘handy to share pictures and such’ so we use it…. I think the closer you are to working on computers as a network/security/programmer the more you are apt to be concerned and even more paranoid :) … Knowing how things work and how they can be broken and misused almost makes one not to be on the internet.
Misinformation is something everyone has to ‘evaluate’ whether on facebook, the Senior Network, government, or fake-news, or where-ever. Problem is most people don’t feel they have the time to properly research topic and then rely on talking heads to feed them the information. See that all the time with the hot topics of the day. When my son was in Iraq for example, he found what the news wasn’t reporting the reality of what was really happening on the ground, yet that is what ‘we’ the public were spoon fed on.
Then myspace is about 2 years older?
I remember when Dennis Ritchie died. Suddenly we realized he’d been missing from alt.folklore.computers for months. The originalsocial network, e en if the term was created for facebook.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)