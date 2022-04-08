A Close Look At A Little Known 8-bit Computer

If you read about the history of personal computing, you hear a few familiar names like Microsoft, Apple, and even Commodore. But there were a host of companies that were well known and well regarded back then that are all but forgotten today. Godbout computing, Ohio Scientific, and Southwest Technical Products (SWTP). SWTP is probably best remembered for having a relatively cheap printer and “TV typewriter”, but they also made a 6800-based computer and [Adrian] takes us inside of one.
The 6800 was Motorola’s entry into the microprocessor fray, competing with the Intel 8080. The computer came out scant months after the introduction of the famous Altair 8800. Although the Altair is often credited as being the first hobbyist-grade computer, there were a few earlier ones based on the 8008, but the Altair was the first to be successful.
The SWTP was notable for its day for its blank appearance. Most computers in those days had lots of switches and lights. The SWTP has a blank front with only a power switch and a reset button. A ROM monitor let you use the machine with a terminal. For about the same price as a bare-bones Altair that had no interfaces or memory, you could pick one of these up with most of the extras you would need. The memory was only 2K, but that was 2K more than you got with an Altair at that price point.
The $450 sounds fairly cheap, but in the early 70s, that was a lot of lawns to mow. Of course, while you’d need to add memory to the Altair, you’d have to add some kind of terminal to the SWTP. However, you’d wind up with something more usable but the total bill was probably going to approach $1,000 to get a working system.
Inside the box were some old-fashioned-looking PC boards and connectors that will look familiar to anyone who has been inside 1970s gear. Will it work? We don’t know yet, but we hope it does. [Adrian] promises that will be in the next video.
It is amazing how far we’ve come in less than 50 years. A postage-stamp sized $10 computer now has enough speed and memory to emulate a bunch of these old machines all at once. The SWTP has been on our pages before. A lot of these old machines and companies are all but forgotten, but not by us!
9 thoughts on “A Close Look At A Little Known 8-bit Computer”
In high school my friends Scott and Steve went together and bought one.
I struggled with an 1802 based system
I still have an AC-30 dual cassette interface for a SWTP 6800 computer. I interfaced it to a CDP1802 system for program and data storage. Boy, was that a long time ago.
After mowing a lot of lawns, I too, built an 1802 system. The board was from an outfit called Netronics. I soldered everything, assembled it, toggled in the machine code to display the “Enterprise” on my TV monitor, and proved it worked. I did a few more experiments and learned a few more things about programming along the way, but never gained any real traction with it. I sold it shortly thereafter. (I do wish I still had that machine now, though!)
After that I then mowed a LOT MORE lawns and bought a TRS-80 model I. I added lower case, reverse video, my own RAM upgrades, and a Votrax SC01 speech synth. By the time I gave that machine away, I had added the expansion port, modem and two floppy drives (which back then was a big deal).
Those two computers really launched my engineering career… By age 17, I was coding for a paycheck.
I built one of these kits as a sophomore in high school. The kit cost my dad $350 but I needed a $1000 teletype to talk to it (The downside of no front panel switch register). I rented an ASR33 teletype for $20 bucks a month until my 15 year old savings account went dry. The teletype served as both terminal and mass storage (Paper tape). When the bank account dried up I bought a Kleinschmidt field teletype from a surplus auction and wrote code to convert ASCII to 5 bit Baudot. It was an adventure but it launched my career!
It wasn’t.little known if you were there at the time. SWTP had existed before comouters, and kept going. They offered various peripherals like terminals and a fancy cassette controller, and kept going with the 6809. MITS nevver really got beyond the Altair, fading into some other company after a few years. SWTP was the main company for the 6800/6809. There were others like Gimix, but aimed at a higher end market.
If you want little known, there’s the MITS 680B, which had a front panel, though I doubt many used it, and never had much penetration. It was similar to the Altair, but used yet another bus structure.
My first microcomputer was a Motorola D2 kit. Code had to be hand-assembled and the hex entered using a keypad.
No I agree. I used to drool over all this stuff in the issues of Kilobaud (I still have issue #1). I did build an 1802 around this time and it was actually serviceable, but not like an Altair. I have my eye on an old IMSAI but I’m afraid the guy is going to ask for more than I’m willing to pay for it. We’ll see…
That was still a large amount of money in 1974. I looked it up and you could multiply those prices by 5.75 in today’s dollars.
There were very few “teen age hackers” in the early and mid 1970’s, unless they built their equipment from complete scratch or they repaired old/broken surplus – which I had to do back then. And I liked it :)
If you go to archive.org and search for Byte Magazine or Creating Computing and look just inside the front cover for issues from the appropriate time period (late 70’s), you’ll see SWTPC’s advertisements.
