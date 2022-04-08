Hackaday Podcast 163: Movie Sound, Defeating Dymo DRM, 3DP Guitar Neck, Biometrics Bereft Of Big Brother

Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos as we spend an hour or so dissecting some of the more righteous hacks and projects from the previous week. We’ll discuss a DIY TPM module that satisfies Windows 11, argue whether modern guts belong in retrocomputer builds even if it makes them more practical, and marvel at the various ways that sound has been encoded on film. We’ll also rock out to the idea of a 3D-printed guitar neck, map out some paths to defeating DYMO DRM, and admire a smart watch that has every sensor imaginable and lasts 36+ hours on a charge. Finally, we’ll sing the praises of RS-485 and talk about our tool collections that rival our own Dan Maloney’s catalogue of crimpers.
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments below!
Direct download the show, so you can listen on the go!
Episode 163 Show Notes:
News This Week:
- Samsung to sell Galaxy S20 and S21 repair parts this summer
- Replaceable Batteries Are Coming Back To Phones If The EU Gets Its Way
What’s that Sound?
- Congrats to [GenShaw] for picking up on the GSM interference! Tune in next week for another chance to win.
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Build A TPM Module For Your Server
- 3D Printing A Guitar Neck
- Wireless Bootloader Saves You From Swapping ROM Chips
- #FreeDMO Gets Rid Of DYMO Label Printer DRM
- How Did Dolby Digital Sound Work On Film?
- TshWatch Helps You Learn More About Yourself
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Kristina’s Picks:
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)