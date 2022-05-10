This Golf Club Uses Machine Learning To Perfect Your Swing

Golf can be a frustrating game to learn: it takes countless hours of practice to get anywhere near the perfect swing. While some might be lucky enough to have a pro handy every time they’re on the driving range or putting green, most of us will have to get by with watching the ball’s motion and using that to figure out what we’re doing wrong.

Luckily, technology is here to help: [Nick Bild]’s Golf Ace is a putter that uses machine learning to analyze your swing. An accelerometer mounted on the shaft senses the exact motion of the club and uses a machine learning algorithm to see how closely it matches a professional’s swing. An LED mounted on the club’s head turns green if your stroke was good, and red if it wasn’t. All of this is driven by an Arduino Nano 33 IoT and powered by a lithium-ion battery.

The Golf Ace doesn’t tell you what part of your swing to improve, so you’d still need some external instruction to help you get closer to the ideal form; [Nick]’s suggestion is to bundle an instructor’s swing data with a book or video that explains the important points. That certainly looks like a reasonable approach to us, and we can also imagine a similar setup to be used on woods and irons, although that would require a more robust mounting system.

In any case, the Golf Ace could very well be a useful addition to the many gadgets that try to improve your game. But in case you still end up frustrated, you might want to try this automated robotic golf club.