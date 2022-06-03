With feline obesity on the rise, keeping track of your cat’s weight is an important part of keeping them healthy. However, a weighing session can be anything from a routine job to a painful procedure, depending on your cat’s temperament. [Andy]’s cat Ellie is one of those who dislike being weighed, so in order to track her weight without drama [Andy] got creative and built an internet-connected weighing platform for her litter box.
The platform consists of two pieces of MDF held apart by two load cells, which are hooked up to an ESP8266. The ESP reads out the load cells and reports its findings to the Adafruit IO platform through its WiFi connection, sending updates to [Andy] whenever litter box use has been detected. The cat’s weight can be simply calculated by subtracting the weight of the unused litter box from the weight measured when it’s in use.
Getting reliable readings from the load cells was a bit of a challenge, since the measured weight fluctuated wildly as Ellie moved around the litter box. A combination of waiting for the readings to settle and using timeouts to discard the effect of brief movements resulted in reasonably stable measurements. The resolution was even good enough to measure the difference in litter weight before and after use. We’re not sure what’s the practical value of knowing how much your cat poops each time, but if the data is there you might as well log it.
[Andy] also imagines smart-home features of the IoT litter box: for example, he could run an air purifier or send in the Roomba after heavy usage. This is not even the first internet-connected litter box we’ve featured; we’ve seen one connected to the Thingspeak platform, as well as one that sends poop alerts through Twitter. If you’re not around to clean up the mess, an automatic fume extractor might come in handy.
3 thoughts on “Track Your Cat’s Weight Through This Internet-Connected Litter Box”
Our lord and master the internet hath provided all the guidance required…
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkPxGfnXsAEaCp4?format=jpg
Ooo, she’s a big girl! I have a question though, after he changes the litter how does he tare the weight (set it to zero)? As for knowing how much she “deposits” in the litter can be an indication of health problems, for instance if she uses the box multiple times but doesn’t poop she may be constipated or be having urinary tract problems, this stuff is good to know. One more thing, my vet used to weigh cats by simply weighing himself, picking the cat up in his arms, weighing both of them and doing the math, easy method if you need to weigh your cat really.
If you’re one of those people who likes programming the microcontrollers and hate the construction, or feel useless at it… you might consider adapting a Wii Fit board, which I still frequently see around at used/thrift stores. Then you just have to hook up to the cells in that by expedient means, find a space to glue your board inside there and set the litterbox on top of it.
