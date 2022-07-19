Companies don’t treat equipment in the same way that we, hobbyists, do. When it comes to reassessing equipment state, there’s calculations to be done – how many failures it’s experienced, what’s the rate of the support contract for it (often increasing as equipment ages), and whether it’d be more price-efficient to just buy a new one. Hobbyists aren’t tied to commercial support contracts that prohibit DIY repair, however. We can investigate things and try our luck, and in many cases, the repair will be super simple and satisfying! Today’s lucky repair story is about [Gregor], who has acquired a written-off ±$40k Stratasys 3D printer for peanuts, and repaired it with $1 in parts.
The error code shown on the display indicated an extruder changer error — yes, this is a dual extruder printer! Earlier, [Gregor] noted that some of the chamber lighting LEDs failed, very likely because of the constant heat in the chamber. After investigating the infrared LED responsible for extruder change detection, it indeed had failed as well, presumably for the same reason. After the installation of a new SMD LED, the error message went away. Thus concludes the story of [Gregor] getting himself a new professional-grade printer! He also documents other possible failure modes, some just as easy to fix. In short, if you ever spot a Stratasys Dimension printer for sale, you might want to consider it!
As it turns out, this isn’t the only Stratasys success story we’ve seen on Hackaday.io. After you’ve repaired your newly obtained Stratasys, you might want to bypass the cartridge DRM, by the way. Got repairs of your own to share, industrial printer or otherwise? Submit it for the 2022 Hackaday Prize, there’s still a few days left in the Hack it Back round!
13 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize 2022: $40k Stratasys Printer Fix Costs $1”
One time I found a quarter….
Cool that the printer could be fixed.
But regarding the referred currency named “peanuts”, what’s the current exchange rate of a “peanut” and how many “peanuts” were required for the purchase of the printer in its defective state?
I’m more bemused that his requirement for a 3d printer was to print peanuts.
Circus peanuts, no doubt.
I assume the correct answer is a bushel
edit the 2020 Hackaday prize to 2022
You played with my heart!
Fixed.
Even with dual-extrusion… Forty grand for a filament printer?!?! How could it possibly be worth that?! I hope he got it for many orders of magnitude less than that.
Would certainly be interesting to know the price he got it for.
If I remember correctly my vocational school’s CAD department had this model or one like it back in 2005-6, 40k seems about right. They were pretty revolutionary tech back then. I remember I got a spiral impingement waterblock positive printed on it and not being impressed with the lack of smoothness. Still not impressed by FDM today hahaha
Brought to you by Resin Gang
Well… at the time that printer was sold, Stratasys was about the only name for industrial FDM printers. We had a Fortus 250 at work. It was designed to print ABS with dissolvable supports. For the price, you got the printer, and slicer with VERY tuned and lock down settings.
The build plates were designed to be consumable too. Basicly, it would print a heavy layer of ABS, then support material, then the part.
We ended up selling it and buying a Prusa mk3 w/ mmu2. Each time we needed a service call, it was $1k+.
For what we needed (prototyping, tooling, and small run production) the Prusa’s been a better fit. Esp since we can fix it in house without waiting on a tech.
Having said that, the Fortus definitely paid for itself. And it WAS as close to a turnkey system as you could get at that time.
Patents, at a production date.
I got a free dual-extruder 3D printer while inventoring the warehouse at my previous job. Turns out the company had tried selling printers and 3D filament a while ago, customers returned stock due to “quality defects”, and there were no techs in the company who could actually diagnose the problem, so the stock ended up sleeping in the warehouse for a few years.
I asked my boss if I could get one and see if I can get it to work again. I wasn’t an “official” tech at that company yet, just some guy who answers the phone for L1 aftersales support, so it was definitely not on my working hours that I could try to diagnose and repair things, and my boss was aware of that. He started saying that he could sell it to me, and I said, well, I’m going to spend time on it and maybe it won’t work in the end, so I don’t think I’m getting a fair deal there, and anyway you’re just going to throw them away next year because they take space and nobody wants them, right?
We were in good terms so he let me take one out of the stock and we removed it from the inventory as “defective.” It turns out that the “defect” was that the printer was printing parts at a reduced scale (90%). Which I originally solved by scaling my models to 110% (ish) before printing (genius!). Then I investigated further and I discovered that the printer had X, Y and Z gears with a different number of teeth than what the printer’s firmware (that was a generic Sailfish version) was expecting, probably due to inventory problems at the printers’ factory. I ended up changing those values and voila, I got 100% scale prints, for free.
I went back to my boss and I told him the story. He asked how long it would take to reflash all the stock and to do testing (because maybe not all the printers had that problem?), I gave him an estimate, and after a quick calculation, he decided to junk the rest anyway. The company had left the 3D print market since this event and concentrated on its core business, so he didn’t have any potential customers for that – and tech support for other potential problems that would arise. Pity, but hey, I kept my free printer – and I was eventually also able to salvage a whole set of perfectly fine PLA and ABS filament from the stock before it was sent to recycling.
