Hackaday Podcast Episode 362: Compression Molding, IPv4x, And Wired Headphones

As the sun goes down on a glorious spring evening on the western edge of Europe, Elliot Williams is joined by Jenny List for a look at the week in all things Hackaday.

First up: Hackaday Europe tickets are on sale! Bad luck folks, the early bird tickets disappeared in an instant, but regular ones are still available for now. We’re really looking forward to making our way to Lecco for a weekend of hacks, and it would be great to see you there too.

Then we have a new feature for the podcast, the Hackaday Mailbag. This week’s contribution comes from [Kenny], a longtime friend of Hackaday and probably our most regular conference attendee.

To the hacks, and we have some good ones. An air hockey robot might not seem like a challenge, but the engineering which went into [BasementBuilds’] one proves it’s not a job for the faint hearted. Then we look at compression molding of recycled plastic using 3D-printed molds, something that seems surprisingly accessible and we’d like to try, too. We’ve got a new DOS, a 3D-printed zipper repair, the IPv4 replacement we didn’t get, and the mind-bending logic of ternary computing. It’s one of those weeks where the quick hacks could all deserve their own in-depth look, but perhaps the stand-outs are and Arduino style compiler that includes the source code compressed within the binary, and a beautifully-done revival of a 1980s brick cellphone as a modern 5G unit.

Finally in the longer reads we’ve got an examination of wired versus Bluetooth headphones — we’re both in the wired camp — and a look back at the age of free dialup. As is so often the case, the experience there differed between Brits and Americans. Anyway, enjoy the episode, and we have another week to look forward to.

Download your own personal copy of the Podcast in glorious 192 kB MP3.

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congrats to [Captain Click-Clack] who got it wrong, but just as right as anyone else.

NASA’s Sounds From Beyond

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

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