When we routinely carry devices holding tens or hundreds of gigabytes of data, it’s sometimes a shock to remember that there was once a time when 650 MB on a CD was a very big deal indeed. These now archaic storage media came first as silver pre-recorded CD-ROMs, then later as recordable CD-Rs. Most people eventually owned CD writer drives, and some fancy ones came with the feature of etching pictures in the unused portions of the disc.
Haven’t got a fancy drive and desire an etched CD-R? No worries, [arduinocelentano] has a solution, in software which writes a disk image for a standard CD writer whose data makes the visible image on the disc.
CD-Rs have a thin layer of phthalate dye sandwiched between the polycarbonate disc and a silvered layer of lacquer. They’re often gold coloured, but the silvering is in fact just aluminium. The data is encoded as a series of pits and lands crested by the laser vapourising small portions of the dye to make holes.
The code creates a data structure of a standard CD-ROM session which doesn’t contain any usable data, instead whose pits and lands are arranged to form the image. You can find it all in a GitHub repository, and have a go at creating your own offerings. We would have made a Wrencher disc for our pictures, but sadly for some of us who were once in the thick of it we don’t have any CD-Rs any more.
9 thoughts on “Burn Pictures On A CD-R, No Special Drive Needed”
I recently threw away a large stack of unused DVD-Rs because there seems to be no use for them any more. Some were LigtScribe ones that were designed to have an image burned on to the top.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LightScribe
I really can’t think of a good ‘use’ for them any more. Last year I burned a set of Blu-Ray disks as a photo backup and that took at least 11+ BR disks if I remember correctly….. And a cheap ‘very’ small external SSD could hold all of that and more…. So why? That said, I still have a few spindles of DVD and CD-ROM around also beside BR and the drives to burn/read them. Definitely won’t have to buy any new ones!!!
At least the retro crowd has use for the occasional CD-R.
I just bought a notepad binder and was surprized it touted a “CD-ROM pocket” as one of it’s features!
I wonder if you could burn a usable QR code or two into it and use it as a promo giveaway for a streaming music or video link.
This could make some annoying (but cool) business cards.
> crested by the laser vapourising small portions of the dye
The dyes respond to light and break down photo-chemically. It’s a misconception that a CD-R is literally “burned” by the laser – there’s simply not enough time or power to put enough energy down to blast a hole in the dye layer. Then there’s the point that the laser diode does not like being turned completely on and off (too slow, unstable), so it is actually on all the time and the amount of power is modulated just above or below the amount needed for the dye to respond.
The most shelf-stable phthalocyanine dyes are pretty particular to how much energy they need to change state: too little doesn’t accomplish any change, too much reverses the effect. This sensitivity also made these discs difficult to burn without high bit error rates right out of the burner, which ironically made them more likely to become corrupted over time.
I commented on the project on hackaday.io but what if you burn the image in then dissolve away the aluminized layer of the disk leaving just he plastic with with the image in it, would be sort of neat.
