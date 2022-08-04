Many of you will at some time have heard the unfortunate tale of [James Howells], a Welsh IT worker who threw away a hard drive containing 8,000 Bitcoin back in 2013. Over the years he’s hatched various schemes to persuade his local council to let him dig up the landfill where it’s reputed to be buried, and every time he’s been rebuffed. Despite the fall in the price of cryptocurrencies he’s back with another. With the added spice of AI and robot dogs alongside the cryptocurrency angle, it reads like a buzzword bingo card and adds a whole new meaning to “Bitcoin mining”. Seemingly despite generous offers the local council are still not keen on letting him dig for the drive.
We can’t help feeling sorry for the guy — after all, in the early days of cryptocurrency the coins were a worthless curiosity so it’s not impossible there are readers with similar stories. But we’re curious how well the drive will have survived its 9-year interment even if the AI robot arm and robot dog security would ensure its recovery. With that much cash at stake the best in the data recovery business will no doubt be unleashed on whatever remains they might recover, but in the unfriendly environment of a festering landfill we’d be curious as to whether chemical action might have corroded the platters to the point at which nothing might remain. Wales has a high rainfall unlike the American southwest, so we doubt it would survive as well as an Atari cartridge.
Meanwhile, tell us your cryptocurrency might-have-beens in the comments.
Landfill Site sign by Geographer, CC BY-SA 2.0.
4 thoughts on “Buzzword Bingo Bitcoin Burial Burrowing Blueprint Balked At By Bureaucracy”
He sacrificed his bitcoins to the Gods of Entropy on a rusty platter.
How would you trust a data recovery firm with over a million or two bucks worth though? You go “This drive should have cryptocurrency on it” and they go “nah sorry pal, it’s toasted extra crispy, unrecoverable.” and you go “Oh well, que se ra se ra.” but wonder why one of the techs or the boss is suddenly driving a Veyron. Even the crappy single dude with a fancy interface card outfits CLAIM they’re trusted by blue chips and multinationals, but how can you be real sure, on the day, that some tech don’t beef up his retirement fund? There is multiple levels where there could be human failure, tech, supervisors, or upper management, or even secret company policy.
To be fair, to get at those bitcoins, the data recovery co would need to do a transaction that is public on the blockchain… I don’t think it’s unreasonable to think that in those 9 years, the guy would have at least managed to figure out his wallet address, so a transfer from there would be immediately visible and the jig would be up.
Drop the “AT” and you’re perfect!
