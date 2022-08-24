As various antique computers age, it becomes increasingly hard to operate them as hardware begins to physically fail. Keeping these systems up and running often requires scavenging parts from other machines which are only becoming harder to find as time goes on. But if you throw out the requirement of using only era-appropriate components, there are some interesting ways to revive older devices with a few touches of modern tech, like this Mac Classic with a unique display.
The Macintosh Classic II was the successor to the first Macintosh computer Apple sold that had a price tag under $1000. As such, there were some lower specs for this machine such as the monochrome 512×342 display. This one has been retrofitted with an e-ink display which actually gives it some of the same grayscale aesthetic as the original. The e-ink display is driven by a Raspberry Pi which displays a replica System 7 environment and a set of photos.
While the only part of the computer that’s original is the shell at this point, the project’s creator [Dave] also built in support for the Apple Desktop Bus through an Arduino so the original Apple mouse and keyboard can be used. While it’s largely an illusion of a working Mac Classic, we still appreciate the aesthetic.
If you’re more of a classic Apple purist, though, take a look at this SE/30 which uses almost entirely original parts with the exception of a Raspberry Pi to allow it to communicate with the modern Internet.
5 thoughts on “Macintosh Classic II With E-Ink Display”
Personally I was hoping for some sort of translator board, so the old hardware could drive the e-ink display. Sadly it’s a Ras-Pi in a case.
I doubt anyone’s made an eink display that can do 60 fps without looking like someone spilled ink.
It does not need to, I think. The old 68k monochrome Macs were pretty sluggish themselves. The GUI wasn’t accelerated originally, it was just drawing into a slooow framebuffer essentially. A bit of ghosting on the e-ink display would be nice, actually. For that early 90s LCD flair. :)
This more of an art project, I think. You have a chassis lying around and try to do something with it. So it’s just evident to install some cheap random hardware and call it a a day. – “Wait! The thing needs a purpose still. Hm. What could I do with it? Use it as a calculator? Hm, no. Boring. A typewriter? No, also boring. Use it as a monitor to show biorhythm/ovulation/moon phases? Hm, no, due to the lack of a girlfriend. And I’m no werewolf, either. Oh! I know! Let’s make it an oversized clock! Everyone likes clock!” Problem solved. ;)
Just kidding, of course. But recycling/repurposing itself wasn’t exactly unheard of in the past. Lcars24 was, in parts, made to give old laptops a new purpose, for example. Sure, it’s not limited to that. And neither is this project. The Pi can run anything, including a good Mac emulator.
Macs were black and white, until they weren’t. Nothing was lost with the Classic II. I guess the Mac II coukd do color, because it allowed for cards, socolor couod be added. But it was so expensive, it hardly counts.
Mac, Mac 512K, SE, Se/30, Mac Plus, Mac Classic, all had monochrome screens. Were the first color ones the Mac LC and the Mac Color Classic?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)