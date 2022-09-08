Most of us strip the insulation off wires using some form of metal blade or blades. You can get many tools that do that, but you can also get by with skillfully using a pair of cutters, a razor blade or — in a pinch — a steak knife. However, modern assembly lines have another option: laser stripping. Now that many people have reasonable laser cutters, we wonder if anyone is using laser strippers either from the surplus market or of the do-it-yourself variety?
We are always surprised that thermal strippers are so uncommon since they are decidedly low-tech. Two hot blades and a spring make up the heart of them. Sure, they are usually expensive new, but you can usually pick them up used for a song. The technology for lasers doesn’t seem very difficult, although using the blue lasers most people use in cutters may not be optimal for the purpose. This commercial product, for example, uses infrared, but if you have a CO2 laser, that might be a possibility.
The technique has found use in large-scale production for a while. Of course, if you don’t care about potential mechanical damage, you can get automated stripping equipment with a big motor for a few hundred bucks.
We did find an old video about using a CO2 laser to strip ribbon cable, but nothing lately. Of course, zapping insulation creates fumes, but so does lasering everything, so we don’t think that’s what’s stopping people from this approach.
7 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Stripping Wires With Lasers”
There is fumes and fumes. Wire insulation is most often PVC I believe so I don’t think this is a very good idea in a hobby environment without proper extraction.
My thoughts exactly
Mine too. Dangerous for humans, and terrible idea for a laser cutter.
Although it´s OK for silicon-insulated wires, those are not widespread.
I would be careful laser stripping because the materials most used for insulation create rather unfriendly fumes. PVC, PTFE, Kynar, etc, create fumes that need special handling, both for health (The chlorinated and fluoridated burn products, in particular) and the machine (HCl, HF)
I should guess that an industrial setup is designed to properly handle these fumes, given that stripping wire is an application where positional control of the work and airflow can be much better than a general purpose laser cutter
What are the advantages compared to a mechanical stripper that centers the wire and cuts down to a controlled diameter? My “overkill” device would have three jaws and blades, sense the wire to control the depth of the cut, and twist a little.
I would guess the same as thermal (no nicks, no ring of uncut material left making it more difficult to remove the waste, breaking, or at least loosening, the weak bond between the insulation and the wire surface), as well as being non-contact, fewer wear parts, and needing fewer moving parts in a fully automatic operation. It may be faster, as well
There aren´t, unless you plan to cut insulation on many many wires, in which case a specialized machine would be more effective and cheaper in the long run than wasting a laser cutter.
Also with the laser cutter solution, one must still do the stripping part.
