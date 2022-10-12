Anyone who’s done an electronics project knows the most important part of any good design is making sure to keep the magic smoke inside of all of the components. There are a lot of ways to make sure the smoke stays in there, but one of the most important is making sure that the power supply is isolated. If you’re using a USB port on a computer as your power source, though, it can be a little more complicated to isolate it from the computer.
The power supply is based around a small transformer with a set of diodes to act as a rectifier. Of course, while a transformer is great at isolating power supplies, it isn’t much good at DC. That’s what the ATtiny microcontroller is for. It handles the high-speed switching of the MOSFETs, which drive the transformer and handle some power regulation. There are two different power supplies created as part of this project as well — the first generates +5V much like a normal USB plug would have, and the other creates both +5V and -5V. It will be important not to mix these two up, or that tricky blue smoke may escape.
The project page goes into extensive details on the operation of the device, so if electrical theory is of interest, this will definitely be worth a read. Isolating a valuable computer from a prototype circuit is certainly important, but if you’re looking for a way to isolate a complete USB connection, look at this build which includes isolation for a USB to FTDI adapter.
4 thoughts on “USB Power Isolator Keeps Smoke In”
If it’s just power that’s desired, then there are many modules that acheive the same. Not as neat looking mind.
For power and data, Google ADUM3160 for many implimentations. Many seem good for 1 or 2 W of power. You won’t charge a smart phone, but fine for powering a DAC or similar and eliminating a ground loop in messy Hi-Fi (or in my case Mid-Fi) spaghetti.
SN6501 (watch for overload!) / SN6505 / SN6507 and WE 750315240 transformer make a good fit for easy 5V 0.5A isolated power supply, up to 5 kV.
The ADuM3160 has the problem of running at max speed of 12 Mbps which sometimes causes problems with badly programmed devices which do not expect the lower throughput (for example any LabView board). Texas Instruments now has ISOUSB211 which can achieve 480 Mbps.
Note that most of these isolated supplies do not have feedback of any kind, so don’t expect stable output voltage on the output.
Even TI uses the SN6505 :-D Though, be aware of the fact that none can be bought, so don’t put any effort into design with SN6505, use SN6507.
https://www.ti.com/lit/ug/sbou261/sbou261.pdf
And not only to keep the magic smoke in is useful isolation. Some years ago I built an EEG device that worked using USB or BT + battery. Of course when you are plugging devices to people heads, safety is a must, so I had to isolate the entire USB interface (power + data).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)