While most people don’t care whether they use one finger or ten, some people want to better themselves by learning how to touch-type. And honestly, there’s no easier way to do that than by getting into the ergo keyboard game. Even if you consider yourself a touch-typist already, an ortholinear or column-staggered keyboard may teach you otherwise, as you find yourself trying to type ‘c’ with your index finger (for example) and failing miserably.
[ebastler] chose the best of all routes and decided to build their own perfect keyboard, which is called the Osprey. It’s a wireless, column-staggered 40% that runs on ZMK firmware, which of course is open-source, as is the PCB itself and the thick and travel-ready printed enclosure. Although [ebastler] has yet to implement either one of these additional inputs, the Osprey also supports a thumbstick and a track pad.
Brain-wise, it’s a bare nRF52840 chip along with a TI BQ24075 for battery charging. The interesting thing about this implementation is that [ebastler] used and abused Nordic sample schematic #4, which utilizes both DC-DC converter stages of the chip. We can’t wait to see what this trailblazing build will mean for the community!
One thought on “Osprey Keyboard Lets The NRF52840 Spread Its Wings”
I am a touch-typist. I’ve been using a keyboard with no keycap labels for years, so I’ve really had to be. (Even now if I stop to think about it, I have a hard time pressing the correct symbol) It’s a standard ANSI, and I certainly use my index finger for the ‘c’ key. I just tried right now to press it with my middle finger, and it is practically impossible for me to do so without removing at least one other finger from the home row.
I don’t disagree that it is probably more efficient (when permitted by the keyboard) to use the middle finger for the ‘c’ key, but I don’t think that not doing so makes one any less of a touch typist.
