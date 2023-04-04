The Liquid Trees Of Belgrade: The Facts Behind The Furore

Historically, nature has used trees to turn carbon dioxide back into oxygen for use by living creatures. The trees play a vital role in the carbon cycle, and have done so for millennia. Recently, humans have thrown things off a bit by getting rid of lots of trees and digging up a lot more carbon.
While great efforts are underway to replenish the world’s tree stocks, Belgrade has gone in a different direction, creating artificial “liquid trees” to capture carbon dioxide instead. This has spawned wild cries of dystopia and that the devices are an affront to nature. Let’s sidestep the hysteria and look at what’s actually going on.
Green Goop
It’s perhaps understandable why the so-called “Liquid Trees” have caused so much consternation. Much of that may be down to their futuristic, cyberpunk aesthetic. The devices consist of eerie green fluid in a transparent tank, lit from inside. They looks like something straight out of science-fiction, which naturally leads people to connect with the scary tropes of such media.
In reality, though, the devices serve a real and positive purpose. The photo-bioreactors, as they are technically known, are air quality control devices built specifically to suit the urban environment. Inside the tank, microalgae is grown in 600 liters of water, using CO2 from the atmosphere combined with photosynthesis to produce oxygen and biomass. One LIQUID3 bioreactor is capable of replacing one 10-year-old adult tree, or a full 200 m2 of lawn. This is of huge benefit, as the bioreactors can be built and installed far more quickly, and start processing polluted air immediately.
Like trees, the devices are solar-powered, with panels on top to capture light and turn it into electricity. Built-in lighting allows the microalgae to photosynthesize year round, even in the dimmer winter months. There’s also a pump which captures polluted air and bubbles it up through the water to feed the algae. The LIQUID3 bioreactors are built with an eye to civic duty, as well. They’re constructed to also serve as city benches, while also providing a power outlet for charging mobile phones.
The bioreactors are well-suited to the built environment of Belgrade, Serbia. The city is subject to significant air quality issues, with high PM2.5 counts by virtue of two neighbouring coal power stations. Serbia as a whole records 175 pollution related deaths per 100,000 people, making it Europe’s worst performer by this metric. It’s also 33rd in the world for having the worst air quality. Anecdotally, activists complain of pollution so bad that it can be readily detected by sight, smell, or taste during the worst periods. If you were in Beijing in the winter of 2015/2016, you’d be familiar with the flavor.
Much of the uproar towards the devices is misguided. The bioreactors aren’t intended to replace urban trees with scary-looking machines. Instead, they’re designed to slot into spaces where growing a tree is impractical. Plus, the microalgae bioreactors offer efficiencies that trees and grasses simply can’t match. Microalgae can be capable of removing CO2 at a rate 10 to 50 times faster than even mature trees, to boot. Once grown, the microalgae can be harvested and used as a potent fertilizer, as well.
As valuable as efforts like the Trillion Trees project may be, there’s something to be said for the sheer practicality of building compact bioreactors. The fact that they start capturing useful amounts of carbon dioxide from day one is just a further mark in their favour. As the world struggles against rising carbon levels in the atmosphere, expect to see bioreactors like these proliferate in cities around the world. They may just be a key weapon in the fight against climate change, while also transforming our urban spaces into the futuristic cityscapes science-fiction had promised us.
13 thoughts on “The Liquid Trees Of Belgrade: The Facts Behind The Furore”
No analysis of the CO2 released during manufacturing? I’ll pull my own numbers then, 1-2 tons of CO2 during manufacturing seems reasonable estimate, and maybe 100 kg captured per year. So let’s hope these are designed to be very durable and long-lasting.
“I don’t like your numbers so I’ll make up my own”
Nice.
Plexiglass
2cm thick, 1m x 1m, x2.5 = 0.05m³
0.05m³ x 1.18 g/cm³ = 60kg
https://www.renewablematter.eu/articles/article/the-unsustainable-prevalence-of-plexiglass
60kg x 5.5kgCO2/kg = 330kg
Solar panel
https://circularecology.com/solar-pv-embodied-carbon.html
300W x 2560kgCO2/kW = 768kg
Bench & frame (solid acrylic countertop perhaps)
http://inference.org.uk/sustainable/LCA/elcd/external_docs/pmma_31116f01-fabd-11da-974d-0800200c9a66.pdf
100kg * 8.9kgCO2/kg = 890kg
—
Comes out to 2000kg CO2. 2 tons is the right ballpark, and honestly my estimates here are conservative & don’t consider lots of additional stuff like R&D and installation & disposal CO2. If the creators were being honest, they’d put these numbers up front. But they know it just doesn’t add up, so they don’t.
I understand the criticism, but pulling your own numbers out of thin air isn’t helpful.
My only question would be, how many years of operation does it take to fully offset all the carbon dioxide released during the manufacture and transport of the entire device ?
Don’t forget the extra CO2 released by service and maintenance of these things. Trees in urban environments also not maintenance free, but I suspect these things are higher maintenance as soon as I read “solar panels, lights and pumps”
People often discount the maintenance costs of living organisms, particularly domesticated ones and in urban environments. The fully burdened cost is much higher than you would expect, as there’s a lot more work to keeping a tree alive than just “dig a hole, dump dirt in hole, jam a sapling in, do nothing for decades”.
Plus the ongoing power supplied to the light and pump, as I suspect a solar panel will not cut it.
the discussion of CO2 is ridiculous. if it’s a CO2 capture technology then you’ll want to do it in vast ponds at an industrial site away from the city. scale effects would be the only effects.
i wonder if it’s actually any good at particulates. if it is, that’s a real value to a city. i kind of suspect that it isn’t a great solution for particulates, that it has air intake filters that need regular cleaning and you could get the same effect from just those filters. but i don’t know.
but obviously, it’s public art. nothing against weird public art.
This would also be great for an accent wall in a livingroom lets say, or a foyer “art piece”. Could the air quality enhancing properties of this be useful in a residential environment? Use the removed Biomass as a fertilizer for your lawn and garden? I really like this idea and think you could totally put some effort into design and come up with a viable in house design element.
Watch out for my kickstarter.
Honestly speaking I see them lasting weeks before the casing is damaged either by vandals or by accidents.
If the algae is then used as fertilizer, it’ll just release the CO2 back into the air.
It might be better than our current methods for making fertilizer. But unless we somehow sequester the algae, this is just the same old carbon cycle, isn’t it?
What the Felgercarb is this? Use it for fertilizer? Where you grow carbohydrate things that get eaten and turned back into CO2 and water? What am I missing?
World wide forestation has increased 15% since 1985 and population is stabilizing and decreasing in most of the World. I really don’t understand the panic.
