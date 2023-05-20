In recent years small drones have gone from being toys and photography tools to a deadly threat on the battlefield. Kamikaze drones have become especially prominent in the news due to their use in the war in Ukraine by both sides. While we haven’t seen coordinated swarms being actively employed on the modern battlefield, it’s likely only a matter of time, making drone swarm defense an active field of development in the industry.
The US Air Force Research Laboratory recently conducted tests and a demonstration of an anti-drone weapon that uses pulses of high-power microwave energy to fry the electronics of a swarm of drones. Named the Tactical High-power Operational Responder, or THOR (presumably they picked the acronym first), it’s housed in a 20ft shipping container with large microwave antenna on top. The form factor is important because a weapon is only useful if it can reach the battlefield, and this can fit in the back of a C130.
THOR likely functions similarly to a shotgun, with a relatively large effective “beam.” This would have added advantages like frying multiple drones with one pulse and not needing pinpoint tracking and aiming tech required for projectile and laser-based weapons. Depending on its range and directivity, THOR might come with the downside of collateral damage to electronics close to its line of fire.
Drone swarms are of course the other side of this arms race, but fortunately they also have non-destructive uses like lights shows and perhaps even 3D printing.
8 thoughts on “THOR Microwaves Drone Swarms”
Is it wrong to want a THOR of my very own?
No
Frequent low flying helicopters in my area make this sort of thing tempting on a regular basis.
A 2D array of magnetrons and a wave guide to phase match them into a single beam. Maybe add a cavity and make a pumped maser, gamma ray version. :D
If only electricity wasn’t so expensive and high wattage microwave ovens were so hard to find these days.
Depending on what kind of helicopters, you might be disappointed with your return on investment! In our machines the only semiconductors you’re likely to find are the diodes in the rectifiers or the pilot’s tablets XD
Couldn’t this also down conventional craft (including airliners or fighterjets)?
I would guess likely not, as electronics in a larger aircraft are generally more hardened/shielded. The aircraft skin is going to act as a faraday cage. And of course the military doesn’t seem to want to talk about the effective range, but given how they talk about how fast it tracks, I’m guessing its designed to be used at medium to short range. A long range weapon wouldn’t require high speed tracking.
I’m absolutely not a military arms expert though.
To be effective, a faraday cage cannot have any gaps larger than the smallest wavelength of light you wish to block. No idea what frequency they’re using, but microwaves can go down to a millimeter in wavelength, so…
Does it have to be 100% gap free to provide any protection? I’m genuinely asking, I don’t know enough about how it works with high frequencies. So say you have a typical electronics bay which is generally surrounded nearly entirely with aluminum sheets that are riveted together, with only removable access panels and wiring passthroughs (behind non-connecting skin) as gaps. Would that block some of it, or none?
There must be a reason this tech hasn’t been thought to have been deployed against full-size aircraft in the past, from what I can tell it’s not exactly bleeding edge. Something about drones must make them particularly vulnerable to this sort of attack.
