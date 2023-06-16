Hackaday Podcast 223: Smoking Smart Meter, 489 Megapixels, And Unshredding Documents

Elliot’s back from vacation, and Dan stepped into the virtual podcast studio with him to uncover all the hacks he missed while hiking in Italy. There was a lot to miss, what with a smart meter getting snuffed by a Flipper Zero — or was it? How about a half-gigapixel camera built out of an old scanner, or a sonar-aimed turret gun? We also looked at a couple of projects that did things the hard way, like a TV test pattern generator that was clearly a labor of love, and an all-transistor HP frequency counter. More plastic welding? Hey, a fix is a fix! Plus, we’ll dive into why all those Alexas are just gathering dust, and look at the really, REALLY hard problems involved in restoring shredded documents.
Episode 223 Show Notes:
News:
What’s that Sound?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Using FreeCAD To Replace OEM Parts
- Flipper Zero “Smoking” A Smart Meter Is A Bad Look For Hardware Hackers
- A 489 Megapixel Camera For Not A Lot
- Do Not Attempt Disassembly: Analog Wizardry In A 1960s Counter
- Arduino-Powered Missile System Uses Ultrasound To Aim
- Good Vibrations: Giving The HC-SR04 A Brain Transplant
- Measuring Air Flow With Ultrasonic Sensors
- El Cheapo Phased-Array Sonar
- Octosonar Is 8X Better Than Monosonar
- Dual Sensor Echo Locator Gives High Accuracy At Low Cost
- I forgot one of the best phased-array explainers of all time: Bend It Like (Sonar) Beacon With A Phased Array
- Recreating An Analog TV Test Pattern
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Dan’s Picks:
