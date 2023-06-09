They Used To Be A Big Shot, Now Eagle Is No More

There once was a time when to make a PCB in our community was to use CadSoft EAGLE, a PCB design package which neatly filled the entry level of that category with a free version for non-commercial designs. Upgrading it to the commercial version was fairly inexpensive, and indeed that was a path which quite a few designers making the step from hobby project to small production would take.
Then back in 2017, CadSoft were bought by Autodesk, and their new version 8 of the software changed its licensing model from purchase to rental. It became a product with a monthly subscription and an online side, and there began an exodus of users for whom pay-to-play meant too much risk of losing access to their designs. Now six years later the end has come, as the software behemoth has announced EAGLE’s final demise after a long and slow decline.
To anyone who has kept up with the development of PCB software over the years, this has probably come as no surprise. Open-source software such as KiCAD has gone from as annoying as fingernails on a chalk board to being surprisingly useful and accessible, so perhaps the time has passed for a commercial package in Eagle’s niche.
But even that analysis misses the point of how Autodesk got it wrong with Eagle, they failed to understand that their paying customer base was made of people for whom even a cheap software licence represented a considerable investment. Owners of self-funded tiny businesses have to make everything they buy work for them, they need to stay in control of their outgoings, and pay for upgrades to their equipment when they can both afford and justify the purchase rather than on a whim. They don’t hang on to old equipment or software purely for sentiment, they simply can’t justify the cost of an upgrade for that particular tool.
What the Autodesk purchase of EAGLE took away is crucial for a tiny business, it removed the semblance of certainty around software licence ownership. Previously they knew they could soldier on for a while with an old version of EAGLE, and upgrade later if sales weren’t going very well. But if they took up the subscription, they now had to keep paying whether they could afford it or not, or risk losing access to an essential tool. It doesn’t matter to a small business owner whether or not they have the latest version — what they need is the certainty that they will have a CAD package, and by moving to a subscription model that certainty gained an air of being held to ransom.
At the time, Autodesk’s response to criticism was that EAGLE had failed to develop its full revenue potential under its previous owners. It likely had some truth to it, but for us it’s still a fundamental lack of understanding of Eagle’s customer base. They were not the type of people or companies who buy OrCAD or Altium, and for whom expenditure on a licence subscription comes from pocket change. Instead they bought a simple and slightly feature-limited package for which to them the licence fee was a noticeable, but not unreasonable, business expense. Take away the certainty of ownership from their software licences, and the risk involved in taking up the deal increases. Small business owners don’t like that kind of risk to come from their capital investments, and left EAGLE for KiCAD in droves.
We remember Autodesk’s EAGLE marketing manager desperately trying to give us a free subscription to the then-new EAGLE service back at its launch, and we politely made the points in the previous paragraph. It seems that they’ve needed six years to take them in.
46 thoughts on “They Used To Be A Big Shot, Now Eagle Is No More”
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
what now?
EasyEDA or what?
Damn, don’t want to migrate to KiCAD
why not kicad?
Kicad’s eagle import is pretty good, too.
KiCAD is the answer, now what was the question again?
I use Diptrace and find it to be great.
Diptrace does everything I need, too.
Keeping it under 300 connections is a challenge for some things. though
Same, I keep trying but I just can’t get used to KiCad at all. This is something nerds often ignore, but time has value too, and if Eagle works better for me I won’t spend more time struggling with something else without getting any work done. I’ll have to see if Altium and others have an user experience similar to Eagle’s
From the few memories I have of eagle and altium, altium is closer to the kicad user interface than to eagle.
They don’t.
EAGLE was infameous for having some conventions unique to it.
So muscle memory and workflows from EAGLE would not translate to other tools as easily as with others.
Altium is very nice but its far more expensive than Eagle. Altium Standard edition is $4k a year for subscription or $11k for perpetual license which includes 1 year of updates. Another year of updates is $1700 but if you let it lapse then they’d charge you more.
Arrrr matey, you can get “free” Eagle if you really want to stay with it. It should be good for some years before future Windows update breaks it
Thanks, Autodesk! Without your efforts, KiCAD would not have become such a great tool so quickly.
PS:
FreeCAD could need some help, too…
“… could need some help,”
Aiming for understatement of the year I hear?
While FOSS works because these mastodons can’t simply just buy them up and remove the competition, I think it’s fairly safe to say they don’t feel particularly threatened by FreeCAD.
Btw, did you know AutoDesk actually owns the patent for the view gizmo?
https://patents.google.com/patent/US7782319B2/en
Well, so much for 30+ years of designs and revisions, if there is no continuity path in Fusion.
I’ll admit that the only reason I never migrated from EAGLE when AD acquired CADSoft is the inertia of this history. Maybe a couple hundred or maybe thousand boards, with schematics, revision, and documentation attached, now continue down the line to philosophical bit rot that started when AD glommed it up.
Oh well.
Have you tried to import into KiCAD? Most people say it’s pretty painless.
For me the article can be summarised in those 2 sentences:
“At the time, Autodesk’s response to criticism was that EAGLE had failed to develop its full revenue potential under its previous owners.”
and
“Now six years later the end has come, as the software behemoth has announced EAGLE’s final demise after a long and slow decline.”
LOL! Can’t say I feel sorry for them.
But for those who bought a proper EAGLE licence before Atuodesk’s takeover, doesn’t their old licence still work? In which case, can’t they stick to that? Surely a lot of those people stuck to their CADsoft version with no strings attached all along?
I would modify that last quote to be something more telling (obvious?):
“Now six years later the end has come, as the software behemoth has announced EAGLE’s final demise after they failed to do any better with the revenue stream.”
My CADSoft Eagle version is like >5 years old with a license that will never expire (unless i delete my files accidentally). I am gonna run that sucker into the ground, it still works and does everything i want.
Answer to your question : Just before the switch to v8, I *bought* the “full” licence for v7, the standalone version which works on Linux and Windows. It still works as intended and will continue doing so. That’s one of my best investments so far, as I have tens of projects that will not bitrot.
What a waste. Other subscription-based applications take note. Purely cloud-based services take note.
We need to own the applcations for all the reasons stated. And we need to own our own data files.
Wasn’t there some writer here on HaD back when Eagle got bought up who almost desperately tried to paint it as a 100%good thing even despite the most legitimate and factual criticism?
Or am I having a Mandela moment?
I remembrr tgat It was from a former editor.
Likely. But another reason some go subscription is it’s hard to do maintenance on the old, pay when you feel like it. People want perpetual bug fixes and feature updates but not the associated costs.
I think companies that decide to kill such a project have the moral obligation to make it open source. Software engineers have spent a lot of time on developing EAGLE and it’s a waste if the code is locked away forever. Customers have invested a lot of time in learning and using the tool that is now obsolete. If they are not using it for money they might as well give it away for free.
The argument against is the company will use portions of the code in their next project… this isn’t the first (or last) time AutoDesk has tried to push their way into the electronics CAD market. It’s a BS argument, in most cases, as the code will be locked away in a cabinet somewhere and forgotten about… but that’s the one that’s typically used.
autodesk has ha long history of buying out competitors and letting their software die. Sometimes they take out some good parts and put it in their own software. autodesk does not give a hoot about their customers, they only care about their profits. Take for example fusion360. They abused their free pool of beta testers for years, and as soon as that software became stable and usable enough they started cutting out the things that made it interesting for a lot of people such as the CAM generator and file import / export.
I am actually quite surprised so many people fell (again) for that trick, because autodesk has been doing that for many years.
Why anyone would believe AutoDesk has the Midas touch is beyond me… they have shown time and again their MO is to put out some window-dressed software (or purchase someone else’s, as was the case here), run it for a few years with pie-in-the-sky promises, and then decide one day to shut the door on it. Personally, I completely stopped believing in them years ago when they got into the 3D scanning/printing field… same circumstances, same result. They just can’t seem to get much beyond mechanical CAD systems, despite numerous attempts. Perhaps a full changing of the guards is in order in their boardroom.
Everything King Midas touched turned to gold, but it turned out to be a curse. That’s the lesson.
“…. Autodesk got it wrong with Eagle, they failed to understand …”
Nope, they understood that very well, they simply ignored it and did their bet.
Now they’re going to loose even more users, and those who stay should prepare your pockets, as AD surely have plans to keep their revenue coming until the Eagle have finally passed away.
except EAGLE was already quite decrepit and was still moving on only by inertia. So once AD squeezed it, ……
What did they fail to understand? It works, they “won” the competition for the market. It doesn’t need to involve a good product or better support, that’s the “hard” way of winning, which makes everyone betting for those kinda solutions loose in the long run.
Don’t forget LibrePCB (librepcb.org) as near exact alternative.
Look promising but there’s a long way to go.
This is the problem with pure capitalism. In the limit, it leads to a company that doesn’t care about the value of the thing being made, only the value of the money that can be made with it.
When making an accessible, inexpensive design tool because it enables interesting things made by small businesses is recognized as valuable, then it can be “worth it” to operate as EAGLE did. When all they do is maximize shareholder value, the company ultimately won’t care about leaving those small businesses in the lurch because there is more ROI available by milking a subscription model, and if that proves not valuable enough, they will just decide not to do it at all, as they did here.
I believe that individuals at AutoCAD probably did care about the community and the value of the thing made, but the corporate entity was never going to allow that care to limit value extraction.
Actually, having now read the original article linked to, Autodesk are not in fact discontinuing the functionality of Eagle, but merging it with Fusion 360. So if you’ve been on the Autodesk bandwagon all along, you won’t be left on your own, and in fact:
“The choice of when to migrate to Fusion 360 is yours, but we suggest moving sooner rather than later. As a note, EAGLE files are fully compatible with the Fusion 360 electronics workspace and EAGLE will still be available with new Fusion 360 subscriptions until June 2026. ”
So maybe the HaD article tone is more alarming than it should be. Different strategy, yes, different business model and pricing, probably, but if you are an EAGLE user, the functionality will be “there” and your files supported.
As a Linux user, Fusion 360 is a no-go. Sad.
They are only trying to drive sales, not provide value to the customers, by using cable TV-like bundling tactics…
That was my take away as well. This merging of the two softwares has been the plan from the beginning, and not exactly a secret…
Why would anyone give money to Autodesk for anything given that there are free alternatives to basically everything they make?
What’s the free alternative to AutoCAD? You may list a few things out, including some horrible parametric stuff. Now throw in “good” as an additional requirement, and the list goes to zero… Very happy to stand corrected… Now, there are a couple of non-free decent alternatives…
Hello,
Autodesk somehow fails to step into the professional business (e.g. AutoCad as CAD, Eagle, etc) and at the same time they cut the entry level away, hobbyists and small businesses…
Sounds to me like working on a bridge with one end not completed while blasting away the foundation.
Given, EAGLE should have become more up to date, bringing drag and drop, combined keys, etc… I could understand them staying away from it not to confuse long time users, but why not run dual (old/new style). Alas, after more then 30 years of using EAGLE I will have to learn something new.
Autodesk finally made sure that the de-facto-standard will find a successor, I am pretty sure, this will not be from Autodesk :-). Right now I wouldn’t want to work for Autodesk, I guess they will need a good umbrella, stormproof :-)
Greetings
GvT
Autodesk don’t bother to hide that their business is extracting rent on tools people have to use, period. Once an asset is used up, why wouldn’t they discard it? “Making good products” and “serving users’ needs” are not what these people go to the office to do.
When I see the maker community flocking to Fusion 360, it makes me feel a little queasy because it’s so obvious where that is headed. It’s like watching the woman in Silence of the Lambs agreeing to help Buffalo Bill get the sofa into his van.
Is there some reason people can’t just use Eagle versions from before the subscription era?
This was the plan the whole time, right? To integrate eagle functionality into fusion?
They offer free commercial licenses for businesses with under $1M revenue, and free personal licenses for hobbyists.
So all that’s changing is the standalone EAGLE software won’t be available.
Last time I tried electronics design in Fusion360 a couple years ago, it was almost useless. But I’d guess it’s either it better shape now, or certainly will be by the time classic Eagle goes away. I know I wouldn’t want to maintain two similar products with completely separate codebases if I could integrate them into each other.
Or maybe it’s the end of the world like y’all are saying 🤷♂️
It’s obvious that they never intended to leave Eagle as a standalone product, but merely used it to pull people into Fusion 360.
That’s great for those who can utilize the value in the combined features.
But it’s pretty bad for anyone who:
1. Doesn’t need constant access to these tools, but has to revise existing designs every now and then.
2. Likes lean tools.
3. Works in Linux.
4. Is concerned that Autodesk will pull an Adobe and start ratcheting up subscription prices whenever they need a stock price boost.
I had been using Eagle for a long time, and started learning KiCad the moment the Autodesk announcement happened. Once one “gets” the design flow of KiCad, it’s not that different from Eagle, and some would argue better, especially in the latest version.
I didn’t stumble into CadSoft Eagle until the end and its frustrating to see such a solid tool set get plowed under as soon as I found it.
SketchUp wasn’t a powerhouse in terms of CAD or 3D modeling but it did lower the barrier to entry for a lot of people that looked at computer/3D modeling as a skill set stuck behind the paywall of traditional schooling. Several high profile design studios used it for rapid low-poly modeling before exporting the files to more detail oriented software suites.
When Google gave up on it and sold out to Trimble, who then went with the browser based thin client subscription model, it slammed the door on a lot of people. I usually don’t get up by software changes, life is change, but I took Trimble’s decision kind of personal and flat out refuse to ever give them a dime. I’ll keep using my “pirated” copy of SketchUp 2019 until I have to start running it in an emulator.
usually don’t get upset*
damn this comment editor, I should not be making remarks this early in the morning
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)