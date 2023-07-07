Hackaday Podcast 226: Ice, Snow, And Cooling Paint In July

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Al Williams shoot the breeze about all things Hackaday. We start off with some fond remembrances of Don Lancaster, a legendary hardware hacker who passed away last month. There’s also news about the Hackaday Prize (the tool competition) and a rant about fast computers and slow software, a topic that drew many comments this week.
In the What’s That Sound event, Al proves he’s more of a Star Trek fan than a videogamer. But there were plenty of correct answers, but only one winner: []. There’s always next week, so keep playing!
Elliot may be dreaming of cooler weather since he talks about ice sculptures, snow measurements, and a paint that can make things cooler. We don’t know what Al is dreaming about, but he is worried about his fuses, and the ins and out of open source licensing.
Along the way, you’ll hear about personal vehicles, sky cameras, and zapping weeds with extreme solar power. As usual, there is an eclectic mix of other posts. What has the Hackaday crew been up to? Field trips! Hear about Dan Maloney’s visit to the SNOTEL network to measure snowfall and a report from Al and Bil Herd’s trip to the Vintage Computer Festival Southwest.
What to read along? The links below will get you started. Don’t forget to tell us what you think in the comments!
Or, download a copy for posterity to file away in your archive.
Episode 226 Show Notes:
News:
- Saying Goodbye to Don Lancaster
- Computer Speed Gains Erased by Modern Software
- Gearing Up with the 2023 Hackaday Prize
What’s that Sound?
- Congratulations to [Wybrandus] for guessing Qbert (and getting lucky).
- [Elliot] stands corrected! The voice synth in Qbert wasn’t a TI at all! It was a Votrax. That’s a deep rabbit hole to go digging down, but feel free.
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Supercon 2022: Bradley Gawthorp Wants You to Join the PEV Revolution
- An All-Sky Camera to Watch the Night Sky
- Gardening Robot Uses Sunlight to Incinerate Weeds
- A Fuse is Just a Fuse, Right?
- Cooling Paint You Can Actually Make
- Rocky Strikes Back at Red Hat
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Al’s Picks:
One thought on “Hackaday Podcast 226: Ice, Snow, And Cooling Paint In July”
Is this whole thing written in third person? Comes across as confusing… (e.g. “We don’t know what Al is dreaming about…” when the article was presumably written by Al).
(Please, no Art-Int comments, it’s already confusing enough).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)