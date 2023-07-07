Hackaday Podcast 226: Ice, Snow, And Cooling Paint In July

1 Comment

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Al Williams shoot the breeze about all things Hackaday. We start off with some fond remembrances of Don Lancaster, a legendary hardware hacker who passed away last month. There’s also news about the Hackaday Prize (the tool competition) and a rant about fast computers and slow software, a topic that drew many comments this week.

In the What’s That Sound event, Al proves he’s more of a Star Trek fan than a videogamer. But there were plenty of correct answers, but only one winner: []. There’s always next week, so keep playing!

Elliot may be dreaming of cooler weather since he talks about ice sculptures, snow measurements, and a paint that can make things cooler. We don’t know what Al is dreaming about, but he is worried about his fuses, and the ins and out of open source licensing.

Along the way, you’ll hear about personal vehicles, sky cameras, and zapping weeds with extreme solar power. As usual, there is an eclectic mix of other posts. What has the Hackaday crew been up to? Field trips! Hear about Dan Maloney’s visit to the SNOTEL network to measure snowfall and a report from Al and Bil Herd’s trip to the Vintage Computer Festival Southwest.

What to read along? The links below will get you started. Don’t forget to tell us what you think in the comments!

Or, download a copy for posterity to file away in your archive.

Where to Follow Hackaday Podcast

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Episode 226 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles:

One thought on “Hackaday Podcast 226: Ice, Snow, And Cooling Paint In July

  1. Is this whole thing written in third person? Comes across as confusing… (e.g. “We don’t know what Al is dreaming about…” when the article was presumably written by Al).

    (Please, no Art-Int comments, it’s already confusing enough).

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.