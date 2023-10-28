[Crispernaki] and I have something in common. We both saw this awesome project that made a scroll wheel out of a VHS head back in 2010, and wanted to make one. We both wanted to put our own spin on the gadget, (tee-hee), discovered that it was harder than either of us wanted to commit to, and gave up.
Flash forward about a million Internet years, and [crispernaki] finally made his and wrote it up. The only problem is that it was too easy. In 2010, making USB gadgets was a lot more involved than it is today. (Back then, we had to chisel device descriptors on stone tablets.) Nowadays, the firmware is just a matter of importing the right library, and the hardware is a magnetic rotation sensor breakout board, a magnet, and super glue. Cheap, and easy.
All of this led our hero to feeling insecure. After all, a hack that beat him a dozen years ago turned out to be dead easy today. Maybe it was too easy? Maybe he wasn’t a “real” hacker? These are the signs of impostor syndrome – that feeling that just because you aren’t the world’s best, or climbing the highest mountain, or hacking the hardest project, you’re not worthy.
Well, listen up. Impostors don’t finish projects, and impostors don’t write them up to share with all the rest of us. By actually doing the thing – hacking the hack – all chances of being a fake are ruled out. The proof is sitting there on your desk, in all its Altoids-tin glory.
And it’s not your fault that it was too easy this time around. You can’t do anything to turn back the hands of time, to make the project any harder these days, or to undo the decade of hacker technical progress on the software side, much less change the global economy to make a magnetic sensor unobtainable again. The world improved, you got your hack done, and that’s that. Congratulations! (Now where do I buy some of those on-axis magnets?)
11 thoughts on “Impostor Syndrome: It’s Not Your Fault!”
I don’t about the rest of you, but I do a lot of projects that are beyond and sometimes way beyond my understanding of the issues. Usually they don’t work right away but eventually.
I must say that anything that works the first time completely unnerves me. I know I’m not that good. And besides if it works immediately I’m denied all the education I woujld have earned figuring out the problems.
Wish more people kept this in mind. Impostor syndrome is omnipresent enough, that if we were to not count everyone who feels like an impostor, there’d be barely anyone left to consider! You hack on things, and that’s what matters. Don’t fall into the trap of treating yourself worse than you would treat other people ^~^
Arya, I spent (endured) my career attempting architecture. If you do industrial architecture – railroad and process plants, you are often confronted with problems no one knows the answer to and you have to hope that whatever you come up with will work.
It didn’t start out that way, but by the time I got to be about 60, I could stand up in front of a bunch of people and for the most part they would believe whatever I said. This worried me a lot.
It still does.
Ooooh, that’s made my day, about 10 years ago, I made a spinner with a 3.5″ hard drive spindle and a mouse. mounted the mouse pcb vertically, used the encoder wheel from the mouse attached to an m3? bolt through the spindle, it worked really well but the case I put it in (margarine tub) was a bit flimsy.
It is called experience, and comes with age. When older people speak up, listen…they have already been around the block a few times, and generally only say something if they think it is important.
We all started that way when we were younger, and most of us will end up with more wisdom in our old age…unless we never actually tried to do anything in our lives, in which case we’ll end up amongst the idiots.
I believe wisdom comes from making mistakes, AND learning from those mistakes. If you haven’t made any, then you’ll stay an idiot, because you never did anything.
Happy hacking.
Johan,
I’m 81 and I’m not sure about the wisdom. If there’s any advantage to age, in my case I can recognize when I don’t know what I’m talking about.
But what about when you’re just incompetent? If I try my hand at a project, the likelihood is that it fails entirely or it takes me forever to do and the end result is janky, unreliable and just simply bad.
You either pay sunk cost in the school of hard knocks or you pay for a professional education. It’s debatable which is of more value. The former has the benefit of real world trial and error experience, the latter is mostly theoretical.
Just keep at it, competence comes from trying, failing, reasoning, researching, gaining knowledge from others, re-trying, educated guesses and more trying.
“You can’t do anything to turn back the hands of time, to make the project any harder these days, or to undo the decade of hacker technical progress on the software side”
But thankfully, we can still hack like it’s __PICKANUMBER__ years ago and celebrate it here on Hackaday.
It took me a long time to learn that I didn’t know much.
