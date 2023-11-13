[Build Some Stuff] created an unusual spiral clock that’s almost entirely made from laser-cut wood, even the curved and bendy parts.
The clock works by using a stepper motor and gear to rotate the clock’s face, which consists of a large dial with a spiral structure. Upon this spiral ramp rolls a ball, whose position relative to the printed numbers indicates the time. Each number is an hour, so if the ball is halfway between six and seven, it’s 6:30. At the center of the spiral is a hole, which drops the ball back down to the twelve at the beginning of the spiral so the cycle can repeat.
The video (embedded below) demonstrates the design elements and construction of the clock in greater detail, and of particular interest is how the curved wall of the spiral structure consists of a big living hinge, a way to allow mostly rigid materials to flex far beyond what they are used to. Laser cutting is well-suited to creating living hinges, but it’s a technique applicable to 3D printing, as well.
Thanks to [Kelton] for the tip!
5 thoughts on “Watch Time Roll By On This Strange, Spiral Clock”
That’s one of the most fun clocks I’ve ever seen.
Just for the love of god get rid of those laser cutting burn marks… Laser cutters are a great fabrication tool, but most of the time the result can do with some proper finishing.
I didn’t notice any particularly bad ones. What works for me, though, is to put down transfer paper on the wood before loading it into the laser (both sides if you are cutting through). Then the burn marks come off with the tape.
I’ve always found the char-marks from the laser to be visually pleasing — nice contrast with the light colored wood.
Neat ‘unique’ project. Never saw this type of ‘clock’ before.
I don’t mind the burn marks in this use case. Actually looks good here. Same with all those ‘Wood Trick’ models.
Now on my R/C airplane kits, I like to sand off the dark areas as it shows through the covering material which isn’t as nice.
I’ve noticed nowadays many creators leave wood and 3d printed parts unfinished. You can do a little sanding or throw on a coat of spray paint. But this is a great build nonetheless.
