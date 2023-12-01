Hackaday Podcast Episode 246: Bypassing Fingerprint Readers Is Easy, Killing Memory Chips Is Hard, Cell Phones Vs Sperm

It’s the week after Thanksgiving (for some of us) and if you’re sick of leftovers, you’re in luck as Elliot and Dan get together to discuss the freshest and best inter-holiday hacks. We’ll cue up the “Mission: Impossible” theme for a self-destructing flash drive with a surprising sense of self-preservation, listen in on ET only to find out it’s just a meteor, and look for interesting things to do with an old 3D printer. We’ll do a poking around a little in the basement at Tektronix, see how easy it is to spoof biometric security, and get into a love-hate relationship with both binary G-code and bowling balls with strings attached. What do you do with a box full of 18650s? Easy — make a huge PCB to balance them the slow way. Is your cell phone causing a population crisis? Is art real or AI? And what the heck is a cannibal CME? Tune in as we dive into all this and more.
Episode 246 Show Notes:
News:
- Strong auroras likely as powerful solar flare eruption hurls possible ‘cannibal CME’ toward Earth (video)
What’s that Sound?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Easily Bypass Laptop Fingerprint Sensors And Windows Hello
- Harvard SETI Project Helps ID Mystery Sound
- A 48 Volt Battery Pack With Carefully Balanced Cells
- An Automated Watch Cleaner From An Older 3D Printer
- G-code Goes Binary With Proposed New Format
- Fail Of The Week: This Flash Drive Will NOT Self-Destruct In Five Seconds
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Dan’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
