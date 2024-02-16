Hackaday Podcast Episode 258: So Much Unix, Flipper Flip-out, And The Bus Pirate 5

Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi discuss all the week’s best and most interesting hacks and stories, starting with Canada’s misguided ban on the Flipper Zero for being too spooky. From there they’ll look at the state-of-the-art in the sub-$100 3D printer category, Apple’s latest “Right to Repair” loophole, running UNIX on the NES (and how it’s different from Japan’s Famicom), and the latency of various wireless protocols.

After singing the praises of the new Bus Pirate 5, discussion moves on to embedded Linux on spacecraft, artfully lifting IC pins, and the saga of the blue LED. Finally you’ll hear the how and why behind electrical steel, and marvel at a Mach 10 missile that (luckily) never needed to be used.

Episode 258 Show Notes:

Congrats to [Bobby Tables] who won a Podcast T-shirt by identifying the world’s longest echo.

