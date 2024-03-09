As computing power increases with each new iteration of processors, actual power consumption tends to increase as well. All that waste heat has to go somewhere, and while plenty of us are content to add fans and heat sinks for a passable air-cooled system there are others who prefer a liquid cooling solution of some sort. [Cal] uses a liquid cooler on his system, but when he upgraded his AMD chip to one with double the number of cores he noticed the cooling fans on the radiator were ramping quickly and often. To solve this problem he turned to Python instead of building a new cooling system.
The reason for the rapid and frequent fan cycling was that the only trigger for the cooling fans available on his particular motherboard is CPU temperature. For an air cooled system this might be fine, but a water cooled system with much more thermal mass should be better able to absorb these quick changes in CPU temperature without constantly adjusting fan speed. Using a python script set up to run as a systemd service, the control loop monitors not only the CPU temperature but also the case temperature and the temperature of the coolant, and then preferentially tries to dump heat from the CPU into the thermal mass of the water cooler before much ramping of cooling fans happens.
An additional improvement here is that the fans can run at a much lower speed, reducing dust in the computer case and also reducing noise compared to before the optimizations. The computer now reportedly runs almost silently unless it has been under load for several minutes. The script is specific to this setup but easily could be modified for other computers using liquid cooling, and using Grafana to monitor the changes can easily be done as [Cal] also demonstrates when calibrating and testing the system. On the other hand, if you prefer a more flashy cooling system as a living room centerpiece, we have you covered there as well.
5 thoughts on “Upgrading PC Cooling With Software”
Better to do it in C and lower the CPU overhead running it and generate less heat.
LOL. Please. Its a 5950X, not a 10 year old atom. The overhead savings is minimal and using python for this task likely has zero real world measurable impact.
C when speed matters (I use it for RF stuff) python for ease of use and simple/not speed sensitive stuff. By speed sensitive I mean microsecond resolution.
Sorry meant milliseconds. Brainfart
heh, i found two things about this response a little amusing.
first, a 10 year old atom is a fantastically fast cpu. if your *fan controller* benefits in any way from the last decade of cpu development, you’ve got a problem.
second, python is just so good at being shockingly inefficient. so, here’s the scenario i can imagine…what if it starts up a new instance of the python interpretter every second, maybe because it has to do it to call back to the fan controller? ‘time python -c exit()’ is tolerably fast but imagine if it has to load up a bloated (iow, “pythoned”) library each time? then you could very easily use up a measurable fraction of one of your cores, and that would be a travesty.
the ugly side of a lot of modern / convenience programming methods is that the inefficiencies *compound*. python may be “only” 100x slower than C, but if your code itself is 10x slower, and then you endure its startup overhead repeatedly *within a component that is already itself bloated and slow*, you can very easily come up with something 1,000,000 times slower than it needs to be.
the funny thing is, even 1,000,000 times too slow hardly matters given today’s cpu performance!
personally, i would probably insist on writing it in C for a more critical reason: reliability. python is nothing if not a dependency nightmare, so one day i’d be running ‘apt install’ and the fan controller would go awol and i wouldn’t notice until i did. otoh, i don’t have any interest in liquid cooling or performance cpus…my experience violates the premise of the article, my newer more powerful CPUs run cooler than their predecessors! people who drive sports cars are generally tolerant of the fact that they break easily.
a neat project…i have some thoughts…
i can’t believe this is necessary. wouldn’t everyone who sells a liquid cooling kit include a liquid-temperature-driven fan control module as part of the kit???
i think it’s neat to imagine using the fan as part of a PID loop to keep the temperature of the liquid near a set point!
i’m skeptical of running the fan below spec. without running experiments, my intuition is that it might heat up and not last as long running like that. especially if, as it ages, it spends a long time stalled in the low-speed condition. but otoh i suspect if you’re playing with liquid cooling already then probably you don’t care about fan longevity particularly.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)