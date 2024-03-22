No need to wonder what stories Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams were reading this week. They’ll tell you about them in this week’s podcast. The guys revisit the McDonald’s ice cream machine issue to start. This week, DIY voice assistants and home automation took center stage. But you’ll also hear about AI chat models implemented as a spreadsheet, an old-school RC controller, and more.
How many parts does it take to make a radio? Not a crystal radio, a software-defined one. Less than you might think. Of course, you’ll also need an antenna, and you can make one from lawn chair webbing.
In the can’t miss articles, you’ll hear about the problems with the x86 architecture and how they tried to find Martian radio broadcasts in the 1920s.
Miss any this week? Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, leave your comments!
Episode 263 Show Notes:
News:
What’s that Sound?
- Al managed to guess the sound this week. Can you? Take your shot for a chance to win a Hackaday Podcast T-shirt.
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Your Voice Assistant Doesn’t Have To Be Cloudy
- Learn AI Via Spreadsheet
- Breadboard SDR Doesn’t Need Much
- 2024 Home Sweet Home Automation: A DIY SCADA Smart Home
- Super-Portable, Tunable VHF Antenna
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Al’s Picks:
2 thoughts on “Hackaday Podcast Episode 263: Better DCMA, AI Spreadsheet Play, And Home Assistants Your Way”
Welcome to the annual daylight-savings-time-in-America-but-not-yet-in-Europe edition!
is that supposed to be DMCA instead of DCMA in the title?
