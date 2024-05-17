If you’re a regular visitor to the Raspberry Pi website and you have a sharp eye, you may have noticed during the last few days a new link has appeared in their footer. Labelled “Investor relations“, it holds links to the documents filed with the London Stock Exchange of their intention to float. In other words, it’s confirmation of their upcoming share offering.
It has been interesting to watch the growth of Raspberry Pi over the last twelve years, from cottage industry producing a thousand boards in China, to dominating the SBC market and launching their own successful silicon. Without either a crystal ball or a window into Eben Upton’s mind, we’re as unreliable as anyone else when it comes to divining their future path. But since we’re guessing that it will involve ever more complex silicon with a raspberry logo, it’s obvious that the float will give them the investment springboard they need.
For those of us who have been around for a long time this isn’t the first company in our corner of the technology world we’ve seen burn brightly. It’s not even the first from Cambridge. Appointing ourselves as pundits though, we’d say that Raspberry Pi’s path to this point has been surprisingly understated, based upon the strength of its products rather than hype, and while Eben is undoubtedly a well-known figure, not based upon a cult of personality. There is already a significant ecosystem around Raspberry Pi, we’d like to think that this move will only strengthen it. We may not be looking at the British Microsoft, but we don’t think we’re looking at another Sinclair either.
7 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi Files Paperwork With The London Stock Exchange”
I suppose it was too good to last. It will be embrace-extend-extinguished by a rival tech company fairly quickly. It would be foolish if somebody did not embrace this strategy, although it will be unfortunate for everyone.
Die a hero or live long enough to become the villain. IMO they’ve been on a spiral for a while and completely lost sight of what made them great to begin with.
I thought they were non-profit (once).
The Raspberry Pi Foundation is the non-profit, and it does a lot of the educational stuff. Once upon a time they were the sole owners of Raspberry Pi Trading, who do all the hardware stuff. This is apparently a common way for charities to firewall themselves from the potential failure of a commercial arm. The Foundation is giving up part of the ownership of Pi Trading, presumably to fund ever more expensive hardware development.
Wait for the enshitification
Yup.
I hope they’ve thought carefully about how the public company will be controlled and managed. There are certainly examples of public companies that are just rubber stamps for a particular individual’s vision (eg Tesla) and others that despite the best intentions were taken over by commercial interests (eg OpenAI). Whether or not we see a turn away from open source toward just another proprietary chip vendor will depend a lot on how the governance is set up.
