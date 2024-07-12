The printing press was first invented in 1440 AD by Johannes Gutenberg. It’s not so relevant to our day to day lives today, but it’s a technology that forever changed the path of human history. Now you can whip one up yourself using this teeny design from the [3DPrintingEnthusiast]!
Don’t expect to be making broadsheets with this thing—it’s a strictly table-top sized unit made on a 3D printer. Still, it does the job! The bed, frame, paper holder, and clamps are all 3D-printed. However, you will need some minor additional supplies to complete the carriage and inkballs.
As for your printing plates, you could go out and source some ancient lead type—or you could just 3D print some instead. The latter is probably easier if you’re living in 2024 like yours truly. Who knows, though. 2028 could be a banner year where printing presses roar back to prominence. Try not to think about the global scale disasters that would make that a reality.
In any case, there’s got to be some kind of irony about 3D-printing a printing press on a 3D printer? Perhaps, perhaps not. Debate it below!
2 thoughts on “A Teeny 3D-Printed Printing Press, Thanks Gutenberg”
Or put a quill pen in a 3D printer, and intersperse the gcode with inkwell dipping. To print all the new constitutions and declarations of independence coming our way.
You just brought to mind the computer in Terry Pratchett’s Discworld. When the chancellor of the unseen university asks it a question, it writes the answer on a parchment with a quill pen, advancing the parchment with a roller at the end of each line, like a sort of steampunk line printer. That’d be a pretty cool project in itself. Beyond my current expertise but I’m sure someone could do it.
