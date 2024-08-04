Hackaday Links: August 4, 2024

Good news, bad news for Sun watchers this week, as our star launched a solar flare even bigger than the one back in May that gave us an amazing display of aurora that dipped down into pretty low latitudes. This was a big one; where the earlier outburst was only an X8.9 class, the one on July 23 was X14. That sure sounds powerful, but to put some numbers to it, the lower end of the X-class exceeds 10-4 W/m2 of soft X-rays. Numbers within the class designate a linear increase in power, so X2 is twice as powerful as X1. That means the recent X14 flare was about five times as powerful as the May flare that put on such a nice show for us. Of course, this all pales in comparison to the strongest flare of all time, a 2003 whopper that pegged the needle on satellite sensors at X17 but was later estimated at X45.

So while the X14 last week was puny by comparison, it still might have done some damage if it had been Earth-directed. As it was, the flare and its associated coronal mass ejection occurred on the far side of the Sun, sending all that plasma off into the void, since pretty much all the planets were on this side of the Sun at the time. That’s the bad news part of this story, at least for those of us who enjoy watching aurora, not to mention the potential for a little doomsday. But fear not; the sunspot region that spawned this monster flare is transiting the far side of the Sun as we speak, and might just emerge with all its destructive potential intact.

Then again, why wait for the Sun to snuff communications when you can just start your own fiber optic apocalypse? Perhaps that was the motivation when saboteurs in France broke into cabinets in several locations on the night of July 28 and 29 to cut fiber cables. These must have been proper cables, since telecomms insiders say it would have taken an axe or angle grinder to cut through them. While the saboteurs were obviously motivated and organized, they appear not to have been familiar enough with the network topology to cause a widespread outage, nor did they succeed in disrupting the Paris Olympics, the most obvious nearby target. Then again, maybe they weren’t looking for that much attention. Probing attack much?

A couple of weeks back we featured a story (third item) about a GMRS system that had a questionable interaction with Federal Communications Commission investigators, resulting in their system of linked repeaters being taken offline. It seemed pretty clear to us at the time that the FCC regulations regarding the General Mobile Radio Service allowed for repeaters, but prohibited linking them together with pretty much any kind of network. Our friend Josh (KI6NAZ) over at Ham Radio Crash Course is weighing in on the issue now, and seems to have come to the same conclusion. However, the FCC didn’t really do themselves or the GMRS community any favors with the wording of 47 CFR §95.1733, which prohibits “Messages which are both conveyed by a wireline control link and transmitted by a GMRS station.” That “wireline” bit seems to be the part GMRS operators latched onto, thinking somehow that this only meant landline telephones and that linking repeaters through the Internet was all good.

A friend of ours once related his plans for the weekend, which included, “Going home, flipping on cable, and turning on CSPAN.” He knew this was pretty sad, and even had a name for it: “Loser Entertainment Television”, or LET. We’re not sure what other channels were on his LET list, but if NASA TV had been available at the time, we’re pretty sure he would have included it. Sadly, or luckily depending on your viewpoint, NASA is shutting down their cable channel in a couple of weeks. You say you had no idea that NASA had a cable channel? We didn’t either — we haven’t had cable or satellite service in at least a decade now — so don’t feel too bad. Our condolences if NASA TV was a part of your life, but you can at least take comfort that much of the same content will still be available on the NASA+ streaming service, which we also didn’t know was a thing. Are we so out of touch?

And finally, if you need something to play with during these dog days of (northern hemisphere) summer, you could do worse than React Flight Tracker, and open-source 3D visualizer for everything that flies. And we mean everything; not only does it track civil and military aviation globally, it also shows the obit of everything from satellites in LEO to dead comms birds in parking geosynchronous parking orbits. You can even zoom way out and see bits of space flotsam like boosters and fairing out about halfway to the Moon. The nice thing about it is the Google Earth-like interface, which gives you a unique perspective on flight. We always knew that the best path from Istanbul to Seattle was (almost) over the North Pole, but seeing it on a 3D globe really brings the point home. It’s also interesting to watch planes from Tokyo to Frankfurt skirting around Russian airspace. Have fun.