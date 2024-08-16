Hackaday Podcast Episode 284: Laser Fault Injection, Console Hacks, And Too Much Audio

The summer doldrums are here, but that doesn’t mean that Elliot and Dan couldn’t sift through the week’s hack and find the real gems. It was an audio-rich week, with a nifty microsynth, music bounced off the moon, and everything you always wanted to know about Raspberry Pi audio but were afraid to ask. We looked into the mysteries of waveguides and found a math-free way to understand how they work, and looked at the way Mecanum wheels work in the most soothing way possible. We also each locked in on more classic hacks, Elliot with a look at a buffer overflow in Tony Hawks Pro Skater and Dan with fault injection user a low-(ish) cost laser setup. From Proxxon upgrades to an RC submarine to Arya’s portable router build, we’ve got plenty of material for your late summer listening pleasure.
Episode 284 Show Notes:
News:
- Possible Discovery Of Liquid Water In Mars’ Mid-Crust By The Insight Lander
- Superdeep Borehole Samples Create Non-boring Music
What’s that Sound?
- Last week’s sound was the startup chime from an SGI Indigo. But nobody guessed it right!
- Computer and Console Boot Sounds Compilation : Various : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive
- Boot chime for an SGI O2 — Dan used to use an O2, but wouldn’t have gotten it either.
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Kickflips And Buffer Slips: An Exploit In Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater
- Building AI Models To Diagnose HVAC Issues
- Inside The Mecanum Wheel
- Laser Fault Injection On The Cheap
- Tulip Is A Micropython Synth Workstation, In An ESP32
- The Waveguide Explanation You Wish You’d Had At School
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks
- Dan’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
Deep drilling on Mars? Ever deeper into the rabbit hole it goes for the drill gear that will have to be produced locally due to the absurd weight of it: “Metals extraction on Mars through carbothermic reduction” https://doi.org/10.1016/j.actaastro.2022.07.009
As per https://workstringsinternational.com/spec-sheets/drill-pipe/, it would seem like we’re looking at ~196,000 kg for a 12 km drill string even with a small diameter.
Sabatier reaction is cool and all, but you I suppose we’re only getting serious about doing stuff on Mars when off-world metallurgy starts heating up.
