Building A Gifford-McMahon Cryocooler With 3D-Printed Parts

Although cryocoolers are capable of pretty impressive cooling, for many of them the underlying working principle is simple enough that you do not need any special skills or a big budget to make your own version. Take the Gifford-McMahon cryocooler for example, which works using nothing more than some kind of coolant gas and a piston in a cylinder that you can even 3D print, as demonstrated by [Hyperspace Pirate] in a recent video.

The lowest temperature reached across the two prototypes was only -84°C, but this was mostly due to some sub-optimal design choices, such as the use of regular air and a clear acrylic tube to get a good glimpse at the inner workings. The trickiest part of this type of cryocooler is probably that you need to move the piston containing the regenerator between both ends of the cylinder to get a cool and a hot side.

That particular problem was solved by using magnets to move the piston externally, which worked beautifully until the problem of using regular compressed air from the shop compressor caused massive ice formation that jammed up the piston. Obviously this was not an unexpected issue, and for the next step the coolant gas will be replaced by helium, as making that gas freeze up requires quite a bit more effort.