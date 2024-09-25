Reviving A 15-Year Old Asus EeePC With Modern MX Linux

It’s often said these days that computers don’t become outdated nearly as quickly as they did in the past, with even a decade-old computer still more than capable of handling daily tasks for the average person. Testing that theory, [Igor Ljubuncic] revisited the Asus eeePC which he purchased back in 2010. Although it’s not specified exactly which model it is, it features an Intel Atom N450 (1 core, 2 threads) running at 1.67 GHz, 1 GB of 667 MHz DDR2 and a 250 GB HDD, all falling into that ultra-portable, 10.1″ Netbook category.
When new, the netbook came with Windows 7 Starter Edition, which [Igor] replaced with Ubuntu Netbook Remix 10.04, which was its own adventure, but the netbook worked well and got dragged around the world on work and leisure assignments. With increasingly bloated updates, Ubuntu got replaced by MX Linux 18, which improved matters, but with the little CPU struggling more and more, [Igor] retired the netbook in 2019. That is, until reviving it recently.
Upon booting, the CMOS battery was of course empty, but the system happily continued booting into MX Linux. The Debian update repositories were of course gone, but changing these to the archive version allowed for some (very old) updates. This raised the question of whether modern Linux would even run on this ancient Atom CPU, the answer of which turned out to be a resounding ‘yes’, as MX Linux still offers 32-bit builds of its most recent releases. A 15 minute upgrade process later, and a 2 minute boot later, the system was running a Linux 6.1 kernel with Xfce desktop.
As for the performance, it’s rather what you expect, with video playback topping out at 480p (on the 1024×600 display) and applications like Firefox lacking the compact density mode, wasting a lot of screen space. Amazingly the original battery seems to still deliver about half the runtime it did when new. All of which is to say that yes, even a ‘low-end’ 2010-era netbook can still be a very usable system in 2024, with a modern OS.
10 thoughts on “Reviving A 15-Year Old Asus EeePC With Modern MX Linux”
Nice !
I would like these device to be sold again (with updated hardware). From my point of view, smartphones are are too big as phones, and too small as computers, and having one that can run a linux distro is hard to find (ubuntu touch for example).
BTW, for viewing application that requires a bigger resolution (such as FireFox), I would suggest the use of xrandr with the scale option (if the graphic card supports it):
$ xrandr –output [your_output_device] –scale 1.875×1.4063
with [your_output_device] be the output device given by “xrandr -q”
Would give a virtual resolution of 1.41024=1920 x 1.4063768=1080
Doh … I didn’t realize that asterisks would be interpreted in my formula :/
=> virtual resolution would be 1920 (1.4×1024) x 1080 (1.4063×768)
Yes! I loved my original Acer Aspire 1. I put Linux on it and used it forever (figuratively speaking). It stopped booting, and now won’t do anything. I’d love something modern in exactly the same form factor. It was perfect!
the browser kills these old laptops. that’s why i run the browser remote (over vnc). a bonus is i get real world battery life about twice the vendor-advertised claims (they are assuming windows with a local browser).
OS updates are getting a little harder to deal with on a 10 year kind of timespan. a 10 year old kernel isn’t really compatible with modern glibc anymore. there are fallback hacks in glibc but they don’t work! otoh, i don’t know if there’s any real reason you couldn’t build a new kernel for most of these older laptops… i know my 2010 laptop is stuck with a 32-bit kernel but even that processor supports the 64-bit ISA. atom n450 supposedly does as well. my 2015 ARM laptop is a little bit more of a challenge, but even if i limit myself to the chromium kernel that google maintained for a while, i can step forward at least a few years newer then 2015!
the thing i struggle with is ‘why?’ i have a pile of old laptops in the basement with different failures, including an acer netbook very similar to the one in the article. the fact of the matter is, any one of them could stand in for my daily driver in a pinch (except the one that has suffered a spicy pillow amputation while in storage), but why would i suffer any frustrations when a brand new laptop is well under $200? why would i maintain the 4 year old laptop i’m using right now?
it’s a real question. now that everything is so cheap, thrift doesn’t provide a compass for my journey anymore. i simply don’t know how to make these decisions that used to be easier for me. the disposability also makes it hard to justify the effort to ‘get to the bottom of’ a hardware or driver or configuration problem. it’s not even that the pace of tech has really changed, just ‘5 years’ means something different to me at age 44 than it did at 14.
I don’t know MX Linux, but in machines with same (or less) specs I use Slackware 15, with no compromise. Only I must use XFCE instead KDE, but is equally good and standard!
For a slower machine I use Pi Deaktop. Recently I put Slackware and it was at least equally responsive.
Agree with the Slackware recommendation.
I have played with MX on an old acer dual-core and and old thinkbook, both had problems with the (evil) auto updates. And the updates, of course, created other problems.
And if you are running Ubuntu, you might as well be running windoze, they are both bloated and convoluted messes. I am testing mint on this new asus machine, its ok of course its ok, this little computer is insanely powerful (ryzen 9).
Makes me want to dust off my old EEEPC and give it a go. I did love that thing.
“It’s often said these days that computers don’t become outdated nearly as quickly as they did in the past,
with even a decade-old computer still more than capable of handling daily tasks for the average person. ”
Yeah, if there wasn’t the “modern” internet with forced SSL2 encryption and websites that are ridiculously bloated. 😮💨
I do have vintage PCs that can smoothly emulate an N64 or a Power PC Macintosh,
but struggle when it comes to visit the web-based e-mail login.
The site is somewhat bloated that I have to power up my modern Mac with Apple Silicon.
A few years ago, a thin client running Windows 98SE was still powerful enough for same site of that e-mail provider.
Things like this make me miss Flash and Shockwave.
They were demanding, but way less of a bloatware than what modern websites are.
And, they were pretty and interactive, at least.
Modern web is such a step backwards.. 😮💨
https://exegnulinux.net/ also runs smoothly, with video plays smoothly with GTK+ Pipe Viewer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMUeePXx8Ek
(firefox youtube is too slow, so the desktop based streamer is faster)
NM10 chipset, has the 3150, only integrated. MPEG-2 hardware based decoding only.
https://github.com/hatonthecat/linux_distro_tests#exegnulinux-devuan-gnulinux-with-trinity-desktop
