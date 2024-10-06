2View: The Self-Erasing VHS Tape With Paperclip Hack

Over the decades the video and music industries have tried a wide range of ways to get consumers to buy ‘cheaper’ versions of albums and music, but then limit the playback in some way. Perhaps one of the most fascinating ones is the 2View, as recently featured by [Matt] over at Techmoan on Youtube. This is a VHS tape which works in standard VHS players and offers you all the goodness that VHS offers, like up to 512 lines of PAL video and hard-coded ads and subtitles, but also is restricted to just playing twice. After this second playback and rewinding, the tape self-erases and is blank, leaving you with just an empty VHS tape you can use for your own recordings.

As a form of analog restrictions management (ARM) it’s pretty simple in how it works, with [Matt] taking the now thankfully erased Coyote Ugly tape apart for a demonstration of the inside mechanism. This consists out of effectively just two parts: one plastic, spring-loaded shape that moves against one of the tape spools and follows the amount of tape, meaning minutes watched, and a second arm featuring a permanent magnet that is retained by an inner track inside the first shape until after rewinding twice it is released and ends up against the second spool, erasing the tape until rewound, after which it catches in a neutral position. This then left an erased tape that could be safely recorded on again.

Although cheaper than a comparable VHS tape without this limit, 2View was released in 2001, when in the Netherlands and elsewhere DVDs were demolishing the VHS market. This, combined with the fact that a simple bent paperclip could be stuck inside to retain the erase arm in place to make it a regular VHS tape, meant that it was really a desperate attempt that quickly vanished off the market